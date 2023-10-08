Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Israel-Palestine War: Bollywood actor Nushrratt Bharuccha stuck in Israel; team unable to reach her

    Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha flew to Israel to attend the Haifa International Film Festival. She is currently stuck in Israel amid the Israel-Palestine war.

    Israel Palestine War Bollywood actor Nushrratt Bharuccha stuck in Israel team unable to reach her
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 8, 2023, 9:40 AM IST

    Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha has been stuck in Israel amid an ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. According to reports, she was in Israel to attend a film festival. According to her team's statement, Nushrratt was initially in a safe location, but they have since been unable to establish contact with her.

    Nushrratt who recently visited the Haifa International Film Festival in Israel, is said to be stuck in the country as the crisis with Hamas escalates. According to India Today, a member of her team stated, “Nushrratt has been unfortunately stranded in Israel. She had flown there to attend the Haifa International Film Festival."

    "The last time that I managed to get in touch with her was around 12.30 pm earlier today when she was safe in a basement. For safety measures, further details cannot be disclosed. However, since then, we were not able to connect.”

    “We are trying to get Nushrratt back safely to India and hope she returns in the best of health and unharmed," according to reports from India Today.
     

    Last Updated Oct 8, 2023, 9:40 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tejas Trailer Out: Kangana Ranaut is on a mission, a mission to attack (WATCH) RBA

    Tejas Trailer Out: Kangana Ranaut is on a mission, a mission to attack (WATCH)

    Singham 3:Kareena Kapoor Khan to star in Rohit Shetty directorial? Here's what we know DPK

    Singham 3:Kareena Kapoor Khan to star in Rohit Shetty directorial? Here's what we know

    Bigg Boss Tamil 7: Vichitra's remarks spark heated clash with Jovika Vijaykumar; mother offers support SHG EAI

    Bigg Boss Tamil 7: Vichitra's remarks spark heated clash with Jovika Vijaykumar; mother offers support

    Bubblegum poster OUT: SS Rajamouli endorses debut film of Roshan Kanakala, son of telegu anchor Suma ATG

    Bubblegum poster OUT: SS Rajamouli endorses debut film of Roshan Kanakala, son of telegu anchor Suma

    Tejas Kangana Ranaut starrer trailer to release on THIS date; Details inside SHG EAI

    Tejas: Kangana Ranaut starrer trailer to release on THIS date; Details inside

    Recent Stories

    Unauthorised shops along congested roads in Bengaluru will be removed: DyCM DK Shivakumar vkp

    Unauthorised shops along congested roads in Bengaluru will be removed: DyCM DK Shivakumar

    Tejas Trailer Out: Kangana Ranaut is on a mission, a mission to attack (WATCH) RBA

    Tejas Trailer Out: Kangana Ranaut is on a mission, a mission to attack (WATCH)

    Column Air Force Day: Time to take projects off drawing board

    91st Air Force Day: Time to take projects beyond drawing board

    Kerala: Body of two missing fishermen found at Munambam beach ; 2 still missing rkn

    Munambam boat accident: Body of two fishermen found; 2 still missing

    Explained How Israel-Palestine war impacts India and its diplomacy

    Explained: How Israel-Palestine war impacts India and its diplomacy

    Recent Videos

    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon