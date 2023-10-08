Israel-Palestine War: Bollywood actor Nushrratt Bharuccha stuck in Israel; team unable to reach her

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha flew to Israel to attend the Haifa International Film Festival. She is currently stuck in Israel amid the Israel-Palestine war.

Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha has been stuck in Israel amid an ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. According to reports, she was in Israel to attend a film festival. According to her team's statement, Nushrratt was initially in a safe location, but they have since been unable to establish contact with her.

"The last time that I managed to get in touch with her was around 12.30 pm earlier today when she was safe in a basement. For safety measures, further details cannot be disclosed. However, since then, we were not able to connect.”

“We are trying to get Nushrratt back safely to India and hope she returns in the best of health and unharmed," according to reports from India Today.

