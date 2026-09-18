Nutrition brand ISOPURE has responded after actor Bipasha Basu alleged she found worms in a new container of its protein powder. The company is evaluating the product for authenticity and has reiterated its commitment to product quality and safety.

ISOPURE Clarifies After Actor's Complaint

Nutrition brand ISOPURE has issued a clarification after actor Bipasha Basu raised concerns about a newly opened container of its protein powder, claiming she found what appeared to be tiny worms inside. In a statement, Sumit Mathur, General Manager, Glanbia Performance Nutrition (GPN) India, said the company had promptly contacted the actor and was evaluating the product pack for authenticity and quality. “ISOPURE remains firmly committed to maintaining high standards of product quality and consumer safety. We connected promptly with the concerned Indian celebrity consumer, addressed her immediate concern, and appreciate her acknowledgement of our response. Our Quality team is currently evaluating the pack for authenticity and quality,” the statement read.

Bipasha Basu's Social Media Allegation

Basu had raised the concern on September 10 through an Instagram story, where she shared a video of the product and tagged Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, seeking his intervention. In the video, the actor said, “This is full of worms… tiny tiny worms. The new dabba that we’ve opened is full of worms.” Alongside the video, Basu wrote, “@tukaram_ias You are our only hope… so we don’t get spoilt or adulterated stuff in everything that we purchase.” There is, however, no independent confirmation that the substance shown in the video was worms or that the product was contaminated.

Company's Quality Assurance Measures

ISOPURE said its established protocols include regular market-monitoring interventions in coordination with designated authorities to identify suspected counterfeiting or unauthorised distribution. “These ongoing measures are intended to help ensure that consumers receive genuine ISOPURE products. We also encourage consumers to purchase through authorized channels and use the unique QR code provided on every pack to verify its authenticity before consumption,” the company said.

Increased Focus on Food Safety in Maharashtra

The clarification comes against the backdrop of increased attention on food safety measures in Maharashtra. The state FDA has been conducting inspections at restaurants, hotels, roadside eateries and other establishments serving food, including those supplying food through online delivery platforms. Its actions have included licence suspensions and improvement notices in cases involving food safety violations.

Mundhe has also received public praise for his approach to food safety. Actor Manoj Bajpayee, speaking to ANI, previously highlighted what he described as the commissioner’s “honesty” and “dedication” in carrying out his duties. “A police officer, or, let’s say, Tukaram, is appointed to do a certain job. When he performs his duties with complete honesty and dedication, people find it surprising that he starts going viral. Have you realised this?” Bajpayee said. (ANI)