    Is THIS 'sindoor' on Taapsee Pannu's forehead? Actress plays Holi with husband Mathias Boe

    Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe got married this weekend and their first photo after their supposed wedding has surfaced online. The couple's first picture is out after their wedding, and fans noticed Taapsee sporting ‘sindoor’ in the image.

    First Published Mar 26, 2024, 11:48 AM IST

    Taapsee Pannu celebrated her first Holi following her rumoured wedding to spouse Mathias Boe, and the first photo from the event has surfaced online. On Monday, March 25, News18 was the first to reveal Taapsee and Mathias' marriage. Although the pair has yet to respond to the claim, one of their friends appears to have uploaded the couple's first photo together following their wedding, and viewers saw Taapsee wearing 'sindoor' in the picture. The tika was painted with Holi colours.

    In a photo uploaded by actor Abhilash Thapliyal, Taapsee and Mathias are shown smiling with Taapsee's sister Shagun Pannu and their pals. The trio is wrapped in festival hues as they smile for the camera. Everyone was drawn to the charming photograph. Fans flocked to the comments section to bring out Taapsee's sindoor-like tika.

    Also Read: Varun Dhawan gets ANGRY after dog kicked by IPL 2024 authorities during MI vs GT match-WATCH

    "Arrey sindur ❤️ Taapse mam," a comment read. “Yeh @taapsee ki maang kaun bhar gaya bhai,” a fan asked, wondering about her wedding. “Tapssee mam ki shadi ho gayi hame aaj pata chala,” added another.

     

     

     

     

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    A post shared by Abhilash Thapliyal (@abhilashthapliyal)

    On Monday, reports emerged that Taapsee had tied the knot. "The wedding took place in Udaipur and was an extremely intimate affair. The pre-wedding festivities kicked off on March 20. The couple was very sure that they didn't want any media attention on their big day. Both of them are known to be very private and reserved people, and they wouldn't have had it any other way," our insider said.

    According to our source, hardly many Bollywood celebrities attended the wedding. However, Taapsee preferred that only her closest friends attend the wedding ceremony. "Taapsee's Dobaaraa and Thappad co-star Pavail Gulati were among the guests at her and Mathais's wedding. According to the source, Anurag Kashyap, who has worked with Taapsee on films such as Manmarziyaan and Dobaara and produced Saand Ki Aankh, also went to Udaipur.

    Also Read: Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe got married? Read details

    Kanika Dhillon, who was also apparently present at the wedding, had previously tweeted images from a wedding she attended over the weekend. Pavail also uploaded wedding images, which included Taapsee's sister Shagun.

    Last Updated Mar 26, 2024, 12:12 PM IST
    WATCH: Anushka Sharma video calls Virat Kohli, makes him talk to daughter and new born son Akaay

    'Thandel': Naga Chaitanya sheds light on real-life Incident about fishermen from Srikulam

    WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and daughter Raha play Holi with neighbours

    Video and Photos: Rajinikanth celebrates Holi with family in Chennai

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Jasmine, Gabri in nomination list; who will leave the show this week?

    WATCH: Anushka Sharma video calls Virat Kohli, makes him talk to daughter and new born son Akaay

    IPL 2024: BCCI's innovative technology aims at ending waist-high no-ball controversies - Report

    Remarkable! Number of women voters surge from 16 crore to 29 crore in last 5 Lok Sabha elections

    Maharashtra man 'tied, assaulted' in China for refusing to work at call centre running crypto scam

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Pathanamthitta LDF candidate Thomas Isaac clarifies on violation of MCC

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

