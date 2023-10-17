Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Is Shahid Kapoor taking potshots at Akshay Kumar? Actor's video clip goes VIRAL

    Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor, last seen in Bloody Daddy, has spilt the beans on why he does not do too many projects in a year. His video clip has gone VIRAL on X (formerly Twitter). Fans have claimed he took an indirect dig at global icon Akshay Kumar.

    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Oct 17, 2023, 12:48 PM IST

    Shahid Kapoor has had a phenomenal year as the actor made his OTT debut with Raj and DK-directed critically acclaimed series Farzi, which received an immensely positive response from the audience. His digital film Bloody Daddy also opened to reputable and brilliant reviews. Bloody Daddy became one of the most-watched Hindi movies of the year on any OTT platform. During a recent interaction, the actor, who has completed 20 glorious and golden years in Bollywood, was asked about not doing multiple projects in a year. Shahid revealed that he believes in working on one project at a time because he does not like putting up a fake moustache or beard for acting.

    Shahid said, "I am trying to do as many films. But mera kya hai na ki main moonch chipka ke acting nahin kar paata. Yahaan pe moonch chipka li, wahaan pe shave kar liya, do din ki daadhi uga ke teesri picture kar li. Mere ko waisi waali acting samajh hi nahin aati. (But the thing with me is that I can not act with a fake moustache. In one film, I have a fake moustache. In another, I am clean-shaven. At the same time, on the third one, I have a stubble. I do not understand that kind of acting performance). I like to do one film at a time."

    The response of Shahid Kapoor has sparked a debate on social media, with netizens wondering if it was a dig at Akshay Kumar, who allegedly used a fake moustache for his movie Samrat Prithviraj.

    One Reddit fan wrote, "Akshay Kumar used fake moustache and beard in Prithviraj and Kesari. He does like 3 films at a time. Shahid is clearly talking about him." Another said, "He does have a point. Why shy away from taking a dig at someone who is abusing the very same craft that feeds you? At least he respects what he does and does it with some dignity. Good on him."

