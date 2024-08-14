Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu in LOVE again? Actress rumoured to be dating Citadel director Raj Nidimoru

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's shocking breakup in 2021 stunned Tollywood. Three years later, Chaitanya is now engaged to Sobhita Dhulipala. According to reports, Citadel: Honey Bunny director Raj Nidimoru and Samantha are seeing each other.

    First Published Aug 14, 2024, 3:44 PM IST

    Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Citadel: Honey Bunny director Raj Nidimoru are now trendy online topics. Samantha and Raj may be seeing each other. This comes only days after Samantha's ex-husband, Naga Chaitanya, announced his engagement to Made in Heaven 2 star Sobhita Dhulipala on August 8, 2024. A Reddit post sparked relationship suspicions between Samantha and Raj.

    Rumours started when they often collaborated on online shows. These directors introduced the famous Telugu actress to the realm of digital streaming with the intriguing spy thriller The Family Man 2, which stars Manoj Bajpayee.

    Who is Raj Nidimoru? 
    Raj Nidimoru, one half of the dynamic and highly regarded filmmaking pair Raj & DK, has been artistically entwined with DK, also known as Krishna Dasarakothapalli, since their collaboration began in 2002 with the short film Shaadi. Raj and DK completed their education at SVU College of Engineering before migrating to the United States to further their careers in software engineering.

    Raj has an exceptional track record of creating multiple successful films in various languages, making a lasting impression at the box office. His most celebrated work is The Family Man. Aside from his sparkling cinema career, Raj Nidimoru has a peaceful family life with his wife, Shhyamali De.

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu returns to work with the dynamic pair Raj and DK for their next series, Citadel: Honey Bunny, following her stunning performance in The Family Man 2. She's happy to share screen space with Varun Dhawan in this production. Furthermore, she has been cast as the lead in the duo's new film, Rakt Bramhand, where she will co-star with Aditya Roy Kapur. While Rahi Anil Barve directs Raj and DK are the series' masterminds and producers.

    At an event in March, Samantha told a fascinating story about completing exciting moments in the film Citadel: Honey Bunny. She conveyed her sincere gratitude to the helpful crew, and her pride was apparent despite her early doubts about her abilities.

