    Is Munawar Faruqui in LOVE? Bigg Boss 17 winner shares romantic pic with mystery girl

    Munawar Faruqui posted a romantic image of what appeared to be his mystery girl's hand. His post prompted various questions in the minds of his followers. In a new video, the winner of the 'Bigg Boss 17' has revealed his dating status.

    First Published Feb 10, 2024, 1:18 PM IST

    Munawar Faruqui has hinted that he may be in a romantic relationship soon before Valentine's Day. He posted a picture of himself holding hands with an unnamed woman on Instagram. Although Munawar did not provide any information, he did include a white heart and a red rose emoji with the photo. The love melody playing in the background bewildered the fans. Previously, Munawar spent time with an unknown woman during Abhishek Kumar's 'Bigg Boss 17' party.

    On February 9, Munawar shared the image, leaving everyone perplexed. After the photo went popular on social media, Munawar posted another video to clarify the situation.

     

    Shortly after sharing the amorous photo on his Instagram story, the stand-up comedian uploaded another video. Munawar Faruqui wears a crimson kurta in this little video clip. He explained that the photo was a hoax he played on his followers and supporters. He captioned the video, "Chill, amigos. I'm single (sic).

    Meanwhile, Abhishek hosted a 'Bigg Boss 17' reunion bash with participants Mannara Chopra, Rinku Dhawan, Navid Sole, Jigna Vohra, and Orry, among others. Among the viral videos and photographs from the party, one showed Munawar spending time with a woman. Fans became anxious to learn more about her. Given the high level of suspicion around his girl, we'll tell you her name is Tasheen Rahimtoola.

    Tasheen is not an actress, as some may assume. She comes from the culinary industry. Rahimtoola is well-known in the hotel sector and even has her own business, Taste Retreat By Tasheen R.

