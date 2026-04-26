Sunny Deol took to Instagram to share a video of him watching the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL match. He was seen smiling as his 'Lahore 1947' co-star Preity Zinta celebrated her team's historic win, which was also a record run chase.

Sunny Deol cheers for co-star Preity Zinta during IPL

Seems like IPL fever has gripped actor Sunny Deol. On Sunday, he took to Instagram and shared a video of him watching the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match. In a candid video, Sunny is seen smiling as he watches an IPL match on TV, where Preity Zinta celebrates the Punjab Kings' historic win.

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Notably, Sunny will soon be seen sharing screen space with Preity in 'Lahore 1947'. The two have previously worked together on 'The Hero: Love Story of a Spy' and 'Bhaiaji Superhit'.

PBKS register historic T20 run chase

On Saturday, Punjab Kings players registered their sixth consecutive win. They pulled off the highest successful run chase in T20 cricket history, defeating Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Punjab chased down the record 265 target with seven balls left.

Preity Zinta's post-match celebration

Preity, who witnessed the thrilling match live from the stands, celebrated her team's victory in a religious way. A few hours after the culmination of the match, the 'Dil Se..' actress paid a sacred visit to Pracheen Hanuman Mandir in Delhi. Several visuals surfaced online in which Preity could be seen offering prayers at the temple.

Notably, right after the match, Preity took to her Instagram and gave a shout out to her team Punjab Kings over their stupendous efforts. She also hailed Delhi Capital's KL Rahul's record-breaking knock of 152 from 67 balls.

"Yessss yesss yesss !!!! What a game Congratulations @punjabkingsipl & @klrahul for such a stunning performance tonight.@shreyasiyer96 this one is for the record books...Tonight the heat was really on @prabhsimran_84 @_arya_priyansh @nehalwadhera @shashanksingh027 #Ting #DCvsPBKS #Basjeetnahai," she posted.

Team standings and upcoming match

With this win, PBKS stand unbeaten with six wins and a no result, giving them 13 points. DC is at the sixth spot, with three wins and four losses, giving them six points.

PBKS broke their record of chasing down 262 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 2024 season.

Punjab will next lock horns against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on April 28. (ANI)