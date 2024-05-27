Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan holds trophy after 10 years as KKR wins; recreates iconic pose with Gauri Khan

    Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan celebrated Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) IPL 2024 victory by recreating a decade-old photo. The joyous occasion saw SRK, recently recovered from a heat stroke, joining the KKR players in Chennai to celebrate their win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The couple's emotional celebration with their children quickly went viral

    IPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan holds trophy after 10 years as KKR wins; recreates iconic pose with Gauri Khan ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published May 27, 2024, 8:44 AM IST

    Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan celebrated Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) victory in the IPL 2024 finale by recreating a memorable photo from a decade ago. The Bollywood superstar was ecstatic as KKR defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the final held in Chennai. Shah Rukh, who recently recovered from a heat stroke and dehydration, joined the KKR players on the field to celebrate their triumph. Photos of him posing with the team and the trophy quickly went viral.

    After celebrating with KKR captain Shreyas Iyer and the rest of the team, Shah Rukh and his wife, Gauri Khan, recreated a photo from ten years ago when KKR last won the IPL title. Gauri shared this nostalgic moment on Instagram with the caption 'Winners.'

    The celebration didn't end there. Shah Rukh publicly expressed his affection for Gauri, hugging her and kissing her forehead as soon as KKR's victory was confirmed. The couple, clearly moved by the win, celebrated the moment with their children. A video capturing this emotional celebration quickly spread online.

    In addition to his joy with Gauri, Shah Rukh shared a touching moment with his daughter, Suhana Khan. The actress, known for her role in 'The Archies,' embraced her father, asking if he was happy and expressing her own joy over the victory. Suhana, alongside her brothers Aryan and AbRam, supported Shah Rukh throughout the tournament and celebrated the victory with great enthusiasm.

    ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan kisses coach Gautam Gambhir, celebrates KKR's IPL victory with daughter Suhana (WATCH)

    After the win, Shah Rukh made sure to greet every KKR member and their families, and he even took photos with some SRH team members. The celebration was a heartwarming conclusion to an exciting IPL season.

    Last Updated May 27, 2024, 8:44 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Shah Rukh Khan kisses coach Gautam Gambhir, celebrates KKR's IPL victory with daughter Suhana (WATCH) osf

    Shah Rukh Khan kisses coach Gautam Gambhir, celebrates KKR's IPL victory with daughter Suhana (WATCH)

    IPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan's first public appearance after health scare at IPL final osf

    IPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan's first public appearance after health scare at IPL final

    cricket Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's relationship status: Are the break-up rumours true? Explained! osf

    Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's relationship status: Are the break-up rumours true? Explained!

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauds Indian filmmaker Payal Kapadia for creating history at Cannes 2024 RKK

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauds Indian filmmaker Payal Kapadia for creating history at Cannes 2024

    Natasa Stankovic addresses Hardik Pandya divorce rumours amid ongoing speculation osf

    Natasa Stankovic addresses Hardik Pandya divorce rumours amid ongoing speculation (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka: Vegetable prices skyrocket amid lack of rainfall vkp

    Karnataka: Vegetable prices skyrocket amid lack of rainfall

    Petrol diesel prices on May 27: Know how much it costs in your city AJR

    Petrol, diesel prices on May 27: Know how much it costs in your city

    Watermelon to berries: 7 fruits to keep your stomach cool this summer RKK

    Watermelon to berries: 7 fruits to keep your stomach cool this summer

    cricket Shah Rukh Khan kisses coach Gautam Gambhir, celebrates KKR's IPL victory with daughter Suhana (WATCH) osf

    Shah Rukh Khan kisses coach Gautam Gambhir, celebrates KKR's IPL victory with daughter Suhana (WATCH)

    cricket IPL 2024: KKR Champions - Post-match presentation and awards ceremony osf

    IPL 2024: KKR Champions - Post-match presentation and awards ceremony

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon