    IPL 2023: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli spotted at Bengaluru popular restaurant 'CTR' on EID - See photos

    IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore is having a decent season. Meanwhile, before its next game against Rajasthan Royals in Bengaluru, RCB's Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were spotted at the Central Tiffin Room (CTR) restaurant.

    IPL 2023: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli spotted at Bengaluru popular restaurant 'CTR' on EID - See photos-ayh
    First Published Apr 23, 2023, 2:00 PM IST

    The 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) has seen an average performance from Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) so far, placed sixth in the points table, while fans are critics are backing the side to reach the playoffs this term. On Sunday, it hosts former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 32 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

    A day before the meeting, on Saturday, was the auspicious occasion of Eid. As RCB opener and former skipper Virat Kohli was in Bengaluru along with his Bollywood wife Anushka Sharma, the couple decided to visit a restaurant in the city. They ended up at the Shri Sagar Central Tiffin Room (CTR).

    IPL 2023: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli spotted at Bengaluru popular restaurant 'CTR' on EID - See photos-ayh

    IPL 2023: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli spotted at Bengaluru popular restaurant 'CTR' on EID - See photos-ayh

    Anushka went on to share the images of the same on her social media handles in the form of stories, as she was seen trying out some local South Indian delicacies, ranging from dosa, bonda and mango upma. Later, the duo also clicked an image with the restaurant staff and their travelling members.

    IPL 2023: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli spotted at Bengaluru popular restaurant 'CTR' on EID - See photos-ayh

    Meanwhile, Kohli shared a workout video of his, where he is seen doing weightlifting in the form of mini clean and jerk while also doing sit-ups using a lower-weight barbell. He is famous for being a fitness freak, inspiring younger athletes with his fitness and often sharing workout videos on his social media handles.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

    Last Updated Apr 23, 2023, 1:59 PM IST
