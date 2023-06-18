Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Insecure': Deepika Padukone heavily trolled as old interview on not idolising any actress go viral

    Deepika Padukone once stated in an interview that she didn't look up to any Bollywood actresses because she didn't watch many films as a child. This interview is currently trending on social media and has garnered negative comments from netizens. 
     

    Insecure Deepika Padukone heavily trolled as old interview on not idolising any actress go viral ADC
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Jun 18, 2023, 3:03 PM IST

    Along with the actors Kangana Ranaut, Vidya Balan, and Nimrit Kaur, Deepika Padukone participated in a roundtable discussion with Rajeev Masand for the leading ladies of 2013. In response to the question of whether they had ever grown up idolising any actresses, Deepika said that because she hailed from a sporting background, films weren't a huge part of her upbringing. 

    According to Bollywood Shaadis, the 37-year-old actress added that she never had a childhood hero. "It was just that one Yash Raj or that one Dharma film, which also looked like a wholesome family entertainer that my parents could take us all to, where the whole family could go together, certainly i did not grow up watching films so i have really not grown up idolising one or saying i hope my career goes this way or i end up doing things this kind,"

    Seems like DP is incapable of praising not only any of her contemporaries, but any actress at all in history
    by u/Reasonable-Fun7243 in BollyBlindsNGossip

    The netizens were furious with her response and labelled her a fake person and someone who was insecure. She gave credited to the other actresses, particularly Kangana who grew up idolising Shah Rukh Khan, for her responses. Many Redditors even dug up her past, stating she never even showed appreciation for any of her contemporaries, in the post's comment area. One person said, "It wouldn't be that horrible if this clip was a unique incidence. However, she has often demonstrated nervousness over the years by failing to even acknowledge, much less compliment, other actors. 

    WORK FRONT: On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film Pathaan was Deepika Padukone's most recent appearance. She is working on the remake of The Intern, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, and films starring Hrithik Roshan, Prabhas, and Project K.

    Last Updated Jun 18, 2023, 3:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Adipurush controversy writer Manoj Muntashir comments irks critics and fans on social media ATG

    Adipurush controversy: Writer Manoj Muntashir comments irks critics and fans on social media

    Father Day 2023: Rocky Bhai aka Yash paints daughter Ayra's toenails RBA

    Father's Day 2023: Rocky Bhai aka Yash paints daughter Ayra's toenails

    football YouTube sensation IShowSpeed finally meets Cristiano Ronaldo after Portugal's Euro 2024 qualifier osf

    YouTube sensation IShowSpeed finally meets Cristiano Ronaldo after Portugal's Euro 2024 qualifier

    Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding FIRST photos out, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Dharmendra dance to dhol beats ADC

    Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding FIRST photos out, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Dharmendra dance to dhol beats

    The Flash: Ben Affleck to George Clooney, exciting cameos in Ezra Miller's film (SPOILERS ALERT) MAH

    The Flash: Ben Affleck to George Clooney, exciting cameos in Ezra Miller's film (SPOILERS ALERT)

    Recent Stories

    Gifted to The Lion King 7 films to watch this Fathers day MAH

    Gifted to The Lion King: 7 films to watch this Father’s Day

    Karan Deol, Drisha Acharya wedding photos: Check latest pictures of ceremony ADC

    Karan Deol, Drisha Acharya wedding photos: Check latest pictures of ceremony

    IND vs WI, 2023: Ajinkya Rahane to represent Leicestershire county after West Indies Tour osf

    IND vs WI, 2023: Ajinkya Rahane to represent Leicestershire county after West Indies Tour

    Bengaluru Shuttle bus at airport crashes into pole; 10, including 2-year-old injured AJR

    Bengaluru: Shuttle bus at airport crashes into pole; 10, including 2-year-old injured

    Adipurush controversy writer Manoj Muntashir comments irks critics and fans on social media ATG

    Adipurush controversy: Writer Manoj Muntashir comments irks critics and fans on social media

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon