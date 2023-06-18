'Insecure': Deepika Padukone heavily trolled as old interview on not idolising any actress go viral

Deepika Padukone once stated in an interview that she didn't look up to any Bollywood actresses because she didn't watch many films as a child. This interview is currently trending on social media and has garnered negative comments from netizens.

Along with the actors Kangana Ranaut, Vidya Balan, and Nimrit Kaur, Deepika Padukone participated in a roundtable discussion with Rajeev Masand for the leading ladies of 2013. In response to the question of whether they had ever grown up idolising any actresses, Deepika said that because she hailed from a sporting background, films weren't a huge part of her upbringing.

According to Bollywood Shaadis, the 37-year-old actress added that she never had a childhood hero. "It was just that one Yash Raj or that one Dharma film, which also looked like a wholesome family entertainer that my parents could take us all to, where the whole family could go together, certainly i did not grow up watching films so i have really not grown up idolising one or saying i hope my career goes this way or i end up doing things this kind,"

The netizens were furious with her response and labelled her a fake person and someone who was insecure. She gave credited to the other actresses, particularly Kangana who grew up idolising Shah Rukh Khan, for her responses. Many Redditors even dug up her past, stating she never even showed appreciation for any of her contemporaries, in the post's comment area. One person said, "It wouldn't be that horrible if this clip was a unique incidence. However, she has often demonstrated nervousness over the years by failing to even acknowledge, much less compliment, other actors.

WORK FRONT: On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film Pathaan was Deepika Padukone's most recent appearance. She is working on the remake of The Intern, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, and films starring Hrithik Roshan, Prabhas, and Project K.