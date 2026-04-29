On International Dance Day, India's Best Dancer Season 5 judges Karisma Kapoor, Jaaved Jaaferi, and Terence Lewis shared their perspectives on dance, celebrating its transformative power, individuality, and role as a language of the soul.

Judges on the Power and Personality of Dance

On the occasion of International Dance Day, judges of India's Best Dance season 5 opened up about their love for the art form. In a press note, Karisma Kapoor, who has enthralled audiences not only with her acting but also with her dancing prowess, said, "My journey with dance began at a very young age, and every performance has taught me something new. As we celebrate International Dance Day, I truly believe dance is more than just movement. It's about feeling every beat and living every moment. I feel proud to be part of India's Best Dancer Season 5, a platform that celebrates talent, dedication, and the transformative power of dance through its incredible contestants."

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Continuing the sentiment, Jaaved Jaaferi spoke about the importance of having your own style, "I've always believed dance isn't about perfection, it's about personality. It's about carrying your own style. It's that one space where you can truly be yourself, no filters, no boundaries. From the early days to now, I've always believed that your style is your signature. On International Dance Day, I celebrate that individuality in every dancer who dares to be different."

Terence Lewis also shared, "Throughout my career as a choreographer, I've had the privilege of working with and shaping so many talented dancers, and each journey has been deeply enriching. Dance is not just movement it is a language of the soul that transcends boundaries and connects people across cultures. On this International Dance Day, I celebrate every dancer who dares to express their truth through rhythm and passion."

Premiere Details

India's Best Dancer Season 5 will start from May 9th on Sony Entertainment Television, and streaming on Sony LIV. (ANI)