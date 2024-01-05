Indian Police Force Trailer: Shilpa Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi in Rohit Shetty's cop drama

The Indian Police Force is a web series on Amazon Prime Video. The show makes the web debut of Sidharth Malhotra. Besides Shilpa and Sid, Indian Police Force, also features Vivek Oberoi, Shweta Tiwari, Nikitin Dheer, Rituraj Singh, Mukesh Rishi, Lalit Parimoo in pivotal roles and is all set to release on January 19, 2024.

The much-anticipated trailer for Indian Police Force was out today. The forthcoming series promises to be an entertainment extravaganza packed with action, suspense, thrills, and drama, transporting spectators worldwide on an immersive voyage into the next chapter of Rohit Shetty's renowned Cop Universe.

The cop action drama, created and directed by Rohit Shetty, also marks his digital directorial debut in a spectacle headed by Sidharth Malhotra. In addition to Malhotra, the ensemble cast includes Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Vivek Oberoi, Shweta Tiwari, Nikitin Dheer, Rituraj Singh, Mukesh Rishi, and Lalit Parimoo.

It pays passionate respect to the selfless dedication, steadfast commitment, and intense patriotism of Indian police officers who risk everything in the line of duty to keep the country secure. The seven-episode series will air exclusively on Prime Video in India on January 19, 2024.

The teaser takes viewers on a thrilling voyage across several cityscapes, with each shot intensifying the suspense with a ticking bomb clock that eventually ends in devastating bursts. The cop drama develops amid this looming peril, presenting a dramatic chase led by our brave characters - Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi, and Shilpa Shetty Kundra. They face the masterminds behind the bomb blasts together, fearlessly navigating the pandemonium to protect the city from looming dangers and displaying a great sense of patriotism.

Sharing his thoughts on the trailer launch day, Sidharth Malhotra said, “Proud to don the Khaki vardi in the ‘Indian Police Force,’ the next chapter of the cop universe with maestro Rohit Shetty. Portraying our brave hearts is always a huge responsibility, and being able to do that through Kabir Malik’s character was an honour. The commitment and relentless pursuit of the truth, even in the face of danger, reflect the true spirit of our nation’s police force. The narrative of this cop action drama delves deeper into the sacrifices made by our police officers to ensure the nation’s safety. Excited to take the audiences on a thrilling and entertaining journey, celebrating and honoring our real-life heroes. Jai Hind.”

“Being a part of the Indian Police Force was a transformative experience for me. It’s not just a cop series; it’s a tribute to the unsung heroes of our nation – the brave police officers,” said actress Shilpa Shetty.

“Indian Police Force packs an adrenaline rush from the word go, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats. Collaborating with Rohit Shetty for my first web series in his cop universe as the 1st female cop, was truly a big moment for me. His vision and experience in the cop milieu has added a unique intensity to the portrayal of law enforcement officers on celluloid. Being a female cop in the series, engaging in action sequences was both empowering and exhilarating. My part is a strong character showcasing that strength and resilience know no gender, and I am proud to be part of a series that celebrates the diversity of our Indian Police Force.”

“The countdown to an action-packed ride begins. Indian Police Force is an ode to the real-life heroes who stand tall against threats to our country. It salutes the indomitable spirit of our police forces,” added Vivek Oberoi.

“The series is not just about the threats; it’s about the resilience and courage to face them head-on. Working with Rohit Shetty in his cop universe has been an unforgettable experience, etched into my memory forever. His passion for storytelling and dedication to authenticity made the journey memorable, and I feel privileged to be a part of this cinematic world created by him.”