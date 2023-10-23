Indian Panorama 2023 announces 54th IFFI: Malayalam film 'Aattam' to be opening feature film

The selected films by the Indian Panoram will be showcased at the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) to be held from 20th - 28th November 2023 in Goa.

New Delhi: The flagship component of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Indian Panorama announced the selection of 25 feature films and 20 non-feature films. The selected films will be showcased at the 54th IFFI to be held from 20th-28th November 2023 in Goa. The Feature Film Jury’s choice for the opening feature film of Indian Panorama 2023 is the film Aattam, (Malayalam) directed by Anand Ekarshi.

The National Film Development Corporation, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, organises the Indian Panorama with the intent of choosing both feature-length and short films that exhibit excellence in cinematography, themes, and aesthetics while adhering to the guidelines outlined in the regulations.

Twelve jury members for feature films and a total of six jury members for non-feature films, each chaired by an eminent figure from the Indian film industry, choose the Indian Panorama's nominees. The distinguished Jury panels each contribute equally to the decision-making process that results in the choice of Indian Panorama films for the associated categories by using their particular areas of expertise.

Out of 408 contemporary Indian feature films, a collection of 25 films has been chosen to screen in the Indian Panorama segment at the 54th IFFI. These films include Aaraariraaro (Kannada), Aattam (Malayalam), Ardhangini (Bengali), Deep Fridge (Bengali), Dhai Aakhar (Hindi), Iratta (Malayalam), Kaadhal Enbathu Pothu Udamai (Tamil), Kaathal (Malayalam), Kantara (Kannada), Malikappuram (Malayalam), Mandali (Hindi), Mirbeen (Karbi), Neela Nira Sooriyan (Tamil), Nna Thaan Case Kodu (Malayalam), Pookkaalam (Malayalam), Rabindra Kabya Rahasya (Bengali), Sanaa (Hindi), The Vaccine War (Hindi), Vadh (Hindi), Viduthalai Part 1 (Tamil).

Mainstream Cinema Section

2018-Everyone Is A Hero (Malayalam), Gulmohar (Hindi), Ponniyin Selvan Part -2 (Tamil), Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai (Hindi) and The Kerala Story (Hindi).

Out of a large selection of 239 recent Indian non-feature films, a group of 20 was chosen to be shown in the Indian Panorama segment at the 54th IFFI. Andro Dreams (Manipuri), directed by Ms. Longjam Meena Devi, is the non-feature film selection by the Non-Feature Film Jury for the opening non-feature film of Indian Panorama, 2023.