Actor Imran Khan, an American citizen, has challenged a 'leave India' notice in the Bombay High Court. The FRRO issued the notice after he was detained for participating in a Mumbai protest, alleging violation of the Foreigners Act.

Bollywood actor Imran Khan approached the Bombay High Court to challenge the 'leave India' notice (LIN) issued by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), which directs him to leave the country by October 28 for allegedly violating the Foreigners Act.

On Thursday, Mumbai Police issued a ‘leave India’ notice to actor Imran Khan, nephew of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, directing him to leave the country by October 28. According to reports, Imran Khan holds an American passport.

Legal Action and Actor's Response

According to the information provided, action has been initiated against Imran Khan under Sections 29 and 7 of the Immigration Act over allegations that he participated in the protest despite not being an Indian citizen. He was detained by Mumbai Police last week while he was protesting. Following his detention, the actor shared a picture of himself apparently seated inside a police van, accompanied by the caption, “Apparently I’m going for a drive.”

Speaking to the media, Khan said he had come to the location as a citizen of Mumbai and was not present with any specific demands. He questioned the restrictions on freedom of movement and the suppression of people's voices.

According to his lawyer, the actor will challenge the notice before the High Court, with an appeal expected to be filed next week. Further details regarding the grounds of the appeal are awaited.

BJP Leader Demands Deportation

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya demanded the immediate arrest and deportation of actor Imran Khan over his participation in a protest in Mumbai, alleging violations of Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) provisions and visa conditions. Somaiya said he had submitted evidence to the police regarding the actor's speeches during the demonstration and his earlier remarks.

He also called for immediate police action, alleging that Khan had misused his OCI status by participating in what he described as an illegal political agitation. Speaking to the media, Somaiya accused Khan of displaying what he described as “political extremism”. He alleged that the actor, whom he described as an American citizen holding an OCI card, had misused his status by participating in the protest. “The citizens of India cannot tolerate the political extremism that Imran Khan has been displaying during his recent stay in the country. He is an American citizen holding an OCI card, yet he has attempted to misuse his status. Today, we submitted all proofs and evidence to the police regarding his conduct—specifically the speeches he delivered during the protest and his earlier comments,” Somaiya said.

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