Actor Imran Khan has criticised Bigg Boss, calling it a disturbing ‘human zoo’ that thrives on pressure and provoked conflict, after recalling multiple visits to the reality show’s house as a guest over years.

Actor Imran Khan has shared a brutally honest take on Bigg Boss, calling the reality show deeply disturbing rather than entertaining. Speaking on podcaster Samdish’s show, Imran revealed that he has visited the Bigg Boss house three times as a guest, and each visit left him uncomfortable. According to him, the show is not just reality TV but a carefully designed experiment that pushes people emotionally and mentally until they break, all for the sake of drama.

What Happens Behind the Cameras

Imran described the house as a place built entirely for surveillance. He explained that mirrors line the walls, with camera crews sitting just behind them, watching contestants from extremely close range. The crew wears black so they remain invisible, allowing them to silently observe every argument, breakdown, and private moment. This constant monitoring, Imran said, creates a suffocating environment where contestants lose any sense of privacy or normal life. “You’re always being watched,” he implied, adding that the setup feels unnatural and unsettling.

Hunger, Pressure and Forced Conflict

Comparing the house to a zoo, Imran claimed contestants are deliberately kept uncomfortable, often hungry and emotionally stressed, to provoke reactions. According to him, conflict isn’t accidental; it’s manufactured. Limited food, isolation, and constant pressure are used to push people into fighting, arguing, and humiliating themselves on camera. Samdish agreed, calling the show a harsh social experiment that exposes desperation and ambition in extreme conditions. Imran went further, bluntly suggesting that the format strips people of dignity and turns their lowest moments into entertainment.

Despite its massive popularity, Bigg Boss has long faced criticism for normalising aggression, emotional breakdowns, and public shaming. Imran Khan’s candid comments have once again sparked conversation about the ethics of reality television, and whether high TRPs are worth the human cost paid by those inside the house.