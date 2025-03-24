user
Miniso's Strong Overseas Sales Can't Shake Retail's Bearish Mood After Mixed Q4

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits ended on a 'bearish' note on Friday

Mar 24, 2025

U.S.-listed shares of Miniso rose 0.84% in premarket trade on Monday after falling nearly 9% on Friday following mixed fourth-quarter results, with retail sentiment staying downbeat.

For its Q4, the company posted earnings per share of $0.36 for Q4, higher than the estimated $0.33. But its Q4 revenue was $650.1 million, 2.4% lower than the expected estimate.

"We capped off a remarkable 2024 with another quarter of solid operating and financial performance, achieving a record high revenue of around RMB17.0 billion in the full year,” said Guofu Ye, Founder, chairman, and CEO of Miniso.

Its overseas markets held strong with year-over-year revenue growth of 41.9% for the full year 2024 with the growth of the brand overseas. However, the year-over-year growth of revenue for 2024 in mainland China was 10.9%, down from  36.2% year-over year growth in 2023, according to the company.

“Overseas revenue contribution under Miniso brand climbed to 39.4% this year, underscoring higher growth potential and the flexibility unlocked by our globalization strategy,” said the company, noting its compound annual growth rate of revenue from its brand in overseas markets exceeds 40% from 2021 to 2024.

Ye noted the company’s international store opening outpaced domestic markets for the first time last year. The company, on a group level, had a total of 7,780 stores as of Dec. 31, an increase of 1,219 net new stores year-over-year.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits ended on a 'bearish' note on Friday, while message volume continued to be in the ‘low’ zone.

Screenshot 2025-03-24 at 12.30.48 PM.png MNSO sentiment meter and message volume on March 23

One bearish watcher called $15 as the next target.

Miniso’s board also approved a final cash dividend of $0.33 per American Depositary Share or $0.0817 per ordinary share, to holders of ADSs and ordinary shares of record as of the close of business on April 8, 2025.

Miniso shares are down 20% year-to-date.

