IIFA 2024: Ananya Panday leaves for Abu Dhabi; slays in stylish outfit - WATCH

Ananya Panday is all set to light up the 2024 International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards with her electrifying performance. Scheduled from September 27 to 29 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, the event promises a star-studded lineup, including Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar as hosts, and an array of dazzling performances from top celebrities

Ananya Panday is poised to dazzle audiences with her performance at the 2024 International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards. This prestigious event is taking place from September 27 to 29 at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Recently, the actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport, heading to Abu Dhabi in a casual yet fashionable outfit, as several pictures and videos of her journey circulated on social media.

In a clip shared by renowned paparazzo Viral Bhayani, Ananya is seen exiting her car and making her way into the airport, where she was surrounded by photographers. She donned a black top paired with dark brown jeans, styling her hair in a neat bun and carrying a luxurious sling bag.

In addition to Ananya, other stars such as Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor, and the legendary Rekha are also expected to captivate the audience with their electrifying dance performances at the IIFA 2024.

This year, the IIFA Awards will be hosted by superstar Shah Rukh Khan alongside ace filmmaker Karan Johar. Fans are eagerly anticipating the duo's playful banter, which was evident during the IIFA press conference held earlier this month in Mumbai. During the event, Shah Rukh humorously prompted Karan to consider making films as well, teasing him about his hosting duties. Karan responded with laughter, maintaining his light-hearted demeanor.

There are also reports indicating that superstar Salman Khan may join Shah Rukh on stage for the event.

On the topic of Ananya, she recently made her digital debut in the web series Call Me Bae, directed by Collin D’Cunah and produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. The series featured an ensemble cast, including Varun Sood, Gurfateh Pirzada, Vir Das, Muskkaan Jaaferi, and Niharika Dutt, and premiered on Amazon Prime Video, receiving positive reviews from audiences and critics alike.

Looking ahead, Ananya will star in director Vikramaditya Motwane’s cyber-thriller film CTRL, set to premiere on Netflix on October 4, along with a second season of Call Me Bae.

