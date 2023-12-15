IFFK 2023 winners list: 'Evil Does Not Exist' wins Best Film, Shokir Kholikov picks Best Director for 'Sunday'

The 28th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) announced the winners for the awards, including Best Malayalam Film, Best Competition Film, and others, during the closing ceremony. Check out the winners.

Thiruvananthapuram: The 28th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala, organised by the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy on behalf of the Department of Cultural Affairs and the Government of Kerala came to an end on Friday. Veteran actor Prakash Raj was the chief guest for the closing ceremony at Nishagandhi Auditorium, Thiruvananthapuram.

The festival announced the awards including Best Malayalam Film, Best Competition Film, and others during the closing ceremony. The winners and details of the awards are here:

Suvarna Chakoram for Best Film: "Evil Does Not Exist" (Japanese film)

Best Director (Rajata Chakoram): Shokir Kholikov for "Sunday."

Netpack Award for Best Asian Film: "Sunday" by Shokir Kholikov.

Netpack Award for Best Malayalam Film: "Aattam" by Anand Akarshi.

KR Mohan Award for Best Debut Director: Uttam Kamatti for "Kherwal."

Best Film Debut Director: B 32 Muthal 44 Vare by Shruthi Sharanyam

Rajata Chakoram for Best Debut director: Fazil Razak for movie Prison

Best Reporter: Angel Marie Mathew from Asianet News.

The IFFK festival was kicked off on Friday, December 8, 2023, at 6:00 pm at Nishagandhi Auditorium, Thiruvananthapuram. Prominent Hindi actor Nana Patekar, who has won three National Film Awards for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor was the chief guest at the function.

There were 62 films in the international cinema category. Of these, 26 have been officially nominated for the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film by different nations. There were 12,000 delegates present at the film festival. Around a hundred filmmakers were present at the fair as guests.