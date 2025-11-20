The 56th IFFI 2025 began in Goa with a first-of-its-kind public parade and opening ceremony. Dignitaries and stars attended, with Nandamuri Balakrishna felicitated. CM Pramod Sawant championed Goa as a global filmmaking destination.

The curtains of the 56th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) unfurled today with a historic parade, a blend of cultural performances and a cinematic tribute to upcoming and past iconic movies of India.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

For the first time in its distinguished journey, IFFI 2025 grand opening stepped beyond the walls of tradition into the vibrant heart of Goa, embracing its people, streets and spirit in a celebration like never before.

Star-Studded Inauguration and Key Highlights

The opening ceremony of IFFI 2025 was attended by numerous stars, including Anupam Kher, Muzaffar Ali, Nandamuri Balakrishna, and others. Apart from the inaugural addresses by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Governor of Goa Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju and Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan, the opening ceremony also witnessed the facilitation of South superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna for completing 50 years in the entertainment industry.

Goa's Vision as a Global Film Hub

Goa's Chief Minister, Dr. Pramod Sawant, highlighted the State's rise as an international filmmaking destination in his address. "Goa stands ready with world-class infrastructure, and this is why it has become IFFI's permanent home. Our scenic beauty draws filmmakers, but it is our strong policy reforms that keep them coming back", he remarked.

He noted that IFFI 2025 celebrates the theme "Convergence of Creativity and Technology", reflecting India's leadership in the global creative revolution. "IFFI bridges Indian talent with global possibilities. Our dream is to make Goa the Creative Capital of India. Come to Goa, tell your stories, shoot your films."

He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for propelling Indian cinema to unprecedented international prominence, making India a rising soft power in the world of storytelling.

A Grand Parade of Culture and Cinema

It was followed by a grand folk production 'Bharat Ek Soor' presented by the Central Bureau of Communication and NFDC 50 Years' Tableau, honouring five decades of nurturing filmmakers and fostering cinematic innovation across the nation. It featured over 100 artists performing traditional dances.

More than two dozen floats, including 12 presented by the Goa government, celebrated India's cinematic heritage, the world of animation, and the rich diversity of regional cultures.

Adding to the excitement, the historic parade also witnessed tributes to the iconic scenes and films of Hindi cinema. It included a pictorial presentation of Sunny Deol's Gadar, a live scene of Sholay, a tribute to late director Guru Dutt and Ram Charan's upcoming film 'Peddi', among others.

The parade also included the appearance of beloved animated characters such as 'Chhota Bheem', 'Motu Patlu', and 'Bittu Bahanebaaz', whose lively interactions drew enthusiastic cheers from spectators.

The parade set a vibrant and festive tone for the days of cinematic celebration ahead.

As artists, performers and cinephiles filled the boulevards with energy and entertainment, Goa transformed into a pulsating corridor of creativity, signalling not just the beginning of a festival, but the dawn of a bold new chapter in IFFI's legacy.

'The Blue Trail' Kicks Off Film Screenings

Gabriel Mascaro's dystopian tale 'The Blue Trail', known in its native Portuguese as 'O Ultimo Azul', served as the opening film for the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), marking the unfolding in the coastal sway of Goa. (ANI)