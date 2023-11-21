IFFI 2023 in Goa: Vijay Sethupathi attends festival and talks about his film 'Gandhi Talks'

Vijay Sethupathi, well known for his role in 'Jawan,' attended the 54th International Film Festival of India in Goa. He spoke about his upcoming silent drama 'Gandhi Talks' during the occasion.

Vijay Sethupathi, who appeared in the critically acclaimed pan-Indian film 'Jawan,' is currently in Goa for the 2023 International Film Festival of India. On November 20, 2023, the actor appeared on the event's red carpet and discussed the expressive power of movies.

On Monday, November 20, the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) began in Goa. The opening ceremony took place in the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium in Panaji, Goa's capital.

Vijay Sethupathi, star of 'Vikram,' debuted the trailer for his forthcoming film 'Gandhi Talks' at IFFI 2023. 'Gandhi Talks' is a silent drama directed by AR Rahman and starring Arvind Swami and Aditi Rao Hydari. It will be shown for the first time during the festival on Tuesday.

The actor was asked about what he expects from the festival to which he said, "Cinema is a very beautiful language. It transfers the audience to another world and they gain another experience. It introduces new cultures, shows emotions and tells how to treat other people. So it's a wonderful medium. I am very happy to be a part of the industry, especially as an actor, so I am enjoying every moment. I am just enjoying this. I am not expecting anything, I am just happy."

'Gandhi Talks' will be the festival's first silent film screening. The actor was most recently seen in the film 'Jawan' in a bad character. Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Deepika Padukone also appeared in the film. Vijay is preparing for his upcoming film, 'Merry Christmas,' in which he will star alongside Katrina Kaif. It is slated for publication on January 12, 2024.