    IFFI 2022: Nawazuddin Siddiqui meets CM Pramod Sawant; discusses cinema and art

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui participated in a Masterclass session at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2022 in Goa. The actor also met Goa CM Pramod Sawant during his visit to the city.

    First Published Nov 24, 2022, 5:21 PM IST

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who was in Goa for IFFI, also met the honourable chief minister Pramod Sawant during his time there. The actor and the chief minister conversed on Cinema and Art and relished in a good time. Later the honourable CM facilitated the actor with a bouquet full of red flowers.

    Nawazuddin, who took part in a Masterclass session at the ongoing International Film Festival of India  2022 in Goa, shared many anecdotes and stories about his struggling days and even reflected on signing key projects. 

    Taking to social media, Nawazuddin Siddiqui shared a bunch of pictures with the CM and wrote, “Discussion on Cinema & Art with Hon’ble CM of Goa Shri @drpramodpsawant Ji” and “It was a pleasure meeting you. Thank you for the love and honor”. 

    The actor considered signing an important show like Sacred Games while attending the occasion and shared several tales and stories about his difficult times. The major surprise was that he first turned down the famous series from Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, and Neeray Ghaywan.

    Currently, Nawazuddin is making back-to-back headlines for his looks in Haddi. Everybody is talking about how fresh and promising his role is and are looking forward to seeing him play a transgender woman. Meanwhile, on the work front, apart from Haddi, Nawaz has an interesting lineup of films which includes ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’, ‘Noorani Chehra’, and ‘Adbhut’

