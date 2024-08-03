Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Jaya Bachchan leaves VP Jagdeep Dhankar in splits; mentions 'Amitabh' amid name controversy - WATCH

    Jaya Bachchan playfully called herself ‘Jaya Amitabh Bachchan,’ bringing smiles to Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar and fellow MPs during the Rajya Sabha session

    Jaya Bachchan leaves VP Jagdeep Dhankar in splits; mentions 'Amitabh' amid name controversy - WATCH ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Aug 3, 2024, 10:57 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 3, 2024, 10:57 AM IST

    Following her objection to being addressed by her husband’s name, Jaya Bachchan humorously introduced herself as ‘Jaya Amitabh Bachchan’ during a Rajya Sabha session. This playful act elicited laughter from Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar and several Opposition MPs, including Congress’s Jairam Ramesh and AAP’s Raghav Chadha.

    Several Opposition MPs, including Congress’s Jairam Ramesh and AAP’s Raghav Chadha, joined Dhankhar in the laughter. This led to a light-hearted exchange between Jaya Bachchan and Jagdeep Dhankhar. Jaya Bachchan teasingly inquired if Dhankhar had missed a lunch break, suggesting that he was repeating Jairam Ramesh’s name to compensate for it. Dhankhar, responding in a jovial manner, mentioned that although he hadn’t taken a lunch break, he had enjoyed a meal with Jairam Ramesh, which further amused the House.

    This light-hearted exchange came after Jaya Bachchan had previously raised a strong objection on July 29 regarding Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh’s reference to her as “Jaya Amitabh Bachchan.” She had pointed out that simply using “Jaya Bachchan” would have sufficed, criticizing the practice of associating women’s identities primarily with their husbands.

    ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 3: Winner Sana Makbul recounts her journey of 42 days inside the house; Read on

    The Deputy Chairman, while smiling, reminded her that her official name in the records was “Jaya Amitabh Bachchan.” This incident quickly garnered attention online, with many people applauding Jaya Bachchan’s stance. Supporters highlighted her courage and questioned the inclusion of Amitabh’s name without her explicit consent, emphasizing that she had established her own successful career prior to her marriage.

    The episode also reignited discussions about women’s identities in public and professional contexts. Jaya Bachchan’s granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, has previously praised her grandmother as an inspiration, highlighting her strength and independence. Navya described Jaya as a trailblazer who has used her voice powerfully and unapologetically for the causes she believes in, marking her as a strong, influential figure.

    This recent exchange in the Rajya Sabha reinforces Jaya Bachchan’s firm stance on women’s identity and continues to inspire many with her bold and resilient approach.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Winner Sana Makbul recounts her journey of 42 days inside the house; Read on ATG

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Winner Sana Makbul recounts her journey of 42 days inside the house; Read on

    Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's LOVE finally over; Hollywood stars file divorce papers RBA

    Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's LOVE finally over; Hollywood stars file divorce papers

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Sana Makbul crowned winner by host Anil Kapoor; check intrigues here ATG

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Sana Makbul crowned winner by host Anil Kapoor; check intrigues here

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: 'Brought out the child and father in me...', Anil Kapoor reflects on emotions on hosting show ATG

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: 'Brought out the child and father in me...', Anil Kapoor reflects on emotions on hosting show

    Actor Rakshit Shetty visits Yeshwantpur police station over songs copyright issue in Bachelor party movie vkp

    ‘Will clarify our position in court’: Actor Rakshit Shetty on songs copyright issue in ‘Bachelor party’ movie

    Recent Stories

    Couple sends 'you're not invited' wedding cards to family members, assigns tasks to invited guests AJR

    Couple sends 'you're not invited' wedding cards to family members, assigns tasks to invited guests

    Bengaluru SHOCKER Man stabs wife in Chamrajpet uploads video on social media Flees scene vkp

    Bengaluru SHOCKER! Man stabs wife in Chamrajpet, uploads video on social media; Flees scene

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Winner Sana Makbul recounts her journey of 42 days inside the house; Read on ATG

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Winner Sana Makbul recounts her journey of 42 days inside the house; Read on

    World Breastfeeding Week 2024: 7 benefits of breastfeeding for mother and baby AJR

    World Breastfeeding Week: 7 benefits of breastfeeding for mother, baby

    Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's LOVE finally over; Hollywood stars file divorce papers RBA

    Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's LOVE finally over; Hollywood stars file divorce papers

    Recent Videos

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on, hails Army's triumph AJR

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Captain Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on

    Video Icon