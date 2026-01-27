The I&B Ministry's 'Bharat Gatha' tableau at the Republic Day parade highlighted India's storytelling evolution. The parade also featured the Panchayati Raj Ministry's tableau on the SVAMITVA Scheme, empowering rural citizens with property rights.

I&B Ministry's 'Bharat Gatha' Tableau at Republic Day Parade

Information and Broadcasting Ministry's tableau at the Republic Day parade titled "Bharat Gatha: Shruti, Kriti, Drishti," showcased India's rich storytelling legacy, tracing its journey from ancient oral traditions to contemporary media and cinema, reflecting the nation's cultural evolution and emergence as a global content powerhouse.

The tableau also highlighted WAVES as a global platform advancing India's media and entertainment leadership, innovation and cultural diplomacy, while seamlessly blending civilisational heritage with modern technology to bring alive traditions and future-ready narratives. The ministry collaborated with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the tableau. The vocal element of the song 'Bharat Katha' heard during the segment was provided by the renowned singer Shreya Ghoshal.

Curated as part of Bharat Gatha, the tableau showcased cinema not just as a form of art or entertainment, but as a continuation of India's long-standing storytelling tradition, one that has evolved from folklore and epics to theatre and music, ultimately reaching the world through the universal medium of film.

The long tableau perfectly showcased the evolution of storytelling by highlighting the guru-shishya parampara, followed by the Lord Ganesha inscribing the epic Mahabharata, representing the written form of storytelling. The last section of the tableau featured a cinema hall and a video camera with reels of popular Indian films.

Panchayati Raj Ministry Highlights Rural Empowerment

The 77th Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path in New Delhi today, saw the participation of around 450 elected representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions and Rural Local Bodies as Special Guests, reflecting the Government of India's emphasis on strengthening grassroots democracy and people's participation.

Among the 30 tableaux that rolled down the Kartavya Path, was also the Ministry of Panchayati Raj's tableau on the theme "SVAMITVA Scheme: Aatmanirbhar Panchayat se Samriddh evam Aatmanirbhar Bharat". It highlighted how legal ownership of rural residential properties empowers citizens and strengthens Panchayats.

Till date, the SVAMITVA Scheme has enabled the issuance of nearly three crore property cards in over 1.84 lakh villages, reducing land disputes and supporting planned rural development. (ANI)