Macaulay Culkin paid a heartbreaking tribute to his 'Home Alone' mother, Catherine O'Hara, after her death. On Instagram, he wrote "I thought we had time. I wanted more," sparking grief among fans and celebrities for the 'Schitt's Creek' star.

Actor Macaulay Culkin, known for his iconic performance as Kevin McCallister in 1990's 'Home Alone', has offered an emotional tribute to his onscreen mother, the legendary Catherine O'Hara, following her death on Friday. Taking to his Instagram handle, Culkin shared a picture of them from 'Home Alone' alongside another one from the time when the actor received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in December 2023. "Mama. I thought we had time. I wanted more. I wanted to sit in a chair next to you. I heard you. But I had so much more to say. I love you. I'll see you later," he wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Macaulay 'Instagram' Culkin (@culkamania)

The post sparked grief across celebrities and fans alike, with many mourning the 'Schitt's Creek' actor's passing. O'Hara featured in the first and second 'Home Alone' films as Kate McCallister, the mother of Macaulay Culkin's Kevin McCallister.

Onscreen Duo's Recent Reunion

In December 2023, the onscreen mother-son duo had a heartwarming reunion when Culkin received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. On the occasion, the late actor delivered a heartfelt speech and said, "Macaulay -- this beautiful, dear little 10-year-old boy -- was called a superstar, a moneymaker, one of the hottest leading young men in Hollywood by the world over. How does anyone survive that? Well, I believe you'd have to possess a certain quality, a gift that dear [writer-producer] John Hughes obviously recognized in you, Macaulay: your sense of humour. It's a sign of intelligence in a child, and a key to surviving life at any age. And from what I see, you have brought this sweet, yet twisted, yet totally relatable sense of humour to everything that you have chosen to do since 'Home Alone,'" as quoted by Variety.

Details of O'Hara's Passing

Catherine O'Hara passed away on Friday, January 30, at her home in Los Angeles after a brief illness, her reps at CAA confirmed, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)