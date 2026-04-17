Patralekhaa condemned body-shaming comments after her presence at the Toaster screening, citing inappropriate remarks about her physical appearance.

Patralekhaa has responded to body-shaming comments made following her recent appearance at the screening of Rajkummar Rao's film 'Toaster'. The actress, who welcomed her first child with Rajkummar in November 2025, criticised paparazzi pages for making harsh comments about her physical appearance and begged people to be kinder.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Patralekhaa Addresses Body Shaming Comments During a recent appearance at a Toaster screening, the discourse rapidly became heated, with some pages criticising on Patralekhaa's physical looks. She reacted firmly to the inappropriate narrative, addressing the trolls and stressing the realities of her postpartum physique. She emphasised that such scrutiny is unjustified and advised people to be kinder and more aware, standing up to criticism and refusing to let it go unanswered.

"Pap pages!" What has happened to me!? is that I've recently given birth! Yes, I have gained weight, which you may find unusual. I haven't sat and eaten a mountain; I simply had a baby and produced two films at the same time, which aren't easy tasks," she added.

"If I could, I would not behave this way. But this is how my body has responded to pregnancy. Please, for the love of God, learn to be a bit more nice," she continued.

About Patralekhaa

Patralekhaa was recently seen in the film Phule, where she played Savitribai Phule. She received praise for her performance and has received various honours for her work. Following this, she is establishing her production firm, which debuted with Toaster. The film has received a great review since its premiere on Netflix. It stars Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra in the major roles.

Patralekhaa married Rajkummar Rao on November 15, 2021. On their fourth wedding anniversary, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl. They shared a joint statement on Instagram, saying, "We are over the moon. God has blessed us with a baby daughter."

In January 2026, they disclosed their daughter's name, Parvati Paul Rao, by offering a little peek of the little princess. "With folded hands and full hearts, we present our greatest blessing. The statement read: PARVATI PAUL RAO.