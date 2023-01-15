Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Akshay Kumar starrer Selfiee first official poster look revealed by the makers

    After teasing fans and netizens with the song still in last year, Akshay Kumar fans can get excited now. The global Khiladi of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar starrer highly-awaited actioner-dramedy entertainer film Selfiee first poster look starring Bards of Blood star Emraan Hashmi alongside him is out now.

    First Published Jan 15, 2023, 2:02 PM IST

    After a year filled with big flops like Raksha Bandhan, Bachchan Paandey, Cuttputlli, and Samrat Prithviraj, which has made us realize that Bollywood is losing its charm and aura. Akshay Kumar's charm and fan following also could not bring the audiences to theatres who slammed all his films for being such huge duds with bad storylines and always being a part of remakes. Now the die-hard Akkians who have been waiting to witness the comeback of the global bollywood superstar with a bang on the celluloid, can get happier and more excited.

    Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Selfiee in 2023 is the eagerly awaited film for global Akshay Kumar fans. This news will surely bring a smile to the faces of bollywood lovers and film connoisseurs. Akshay Kumar's upcoming and highly-anticipated film is Selfiee. Selfiee is an official Hindi remake of the 2019 Malayalam hit, Driving License. The film has an ensemble star cast featuring some of the best actors like Emraan Hashmi and Diana Penty alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha in pivotal roles alongside Akshay Kumar.

    ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar's suave look from upcoming song of Selfiee is just unmissable - READ on to know

    The poster look shows glimpses of a compelling storyline alongside a mix of action, comedy, drama, love story and multi-layered performances by Emraan Hashmi and Akshay Kumar. This is the first time collaboration between the Padman star Akshay Kumar and Jumari Adhuri Kahani star Emraan Hashmi. Fans are already piqued enough to see the fresh pairing on screen.

    Directed By Raj Mehta, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty, and Nushrrat Bharuccha. With a unique storyline and fascinating onscreen new jodi of Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi for the first time, SELFIEE is all set to hit theatres on February 24, 2023, with the trailer dropping soon.

    ALSO READ: Aryan Khan shares how his parents have reacted to his new entrepreneurial venture D'YAVOL - READ on to know

    Star Studios Presents SELFIEE in association with Dharma Productions, Prithviraj Productions, Magic Frames, and Cape Of Good Films. Backed by Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Supriya Menon, Karan Johar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Apoorva Mehta, and Listin Stephen, SELFIEE releases in theatres on February 24, 2023.

