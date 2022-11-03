Shah Rukh Khan special: Burj Khalifa lights up to wish King Khan on his 57th birthday, for 4th time in a row

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Dubai's Burj Khalifa lights up to celebrate Shah Rukh Khan's 57th birthday. The historic monument was lighted up with a 'We Love You' message. While an image of SRK was displayed on the skyscraper, the actor's popular song "Tujhe Dekha Toh" was played from his film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

    First Published Nov 3, 2022, 8:03 AM IST

    On Wednesday (Nov 2), the world's tallest edifice in Dubai, Burj Khalifa offered a heartfelt tribute to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, on his 57th birthday. In honor of the famous actor's birthday, Dubai's Burj Khalifa lit up with the message "Happy Birthday, Shah Rukh Khan. We love you."

    Fans were overjoyed to see Shah Rukh Khan's image illuminated atop the skyscraper. The well-known song "Tujhe Dekha Toh" from Khan's iconic film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge played in the backdrop while a picture of Khan was flashed on the building. Many of those fortunate enough to see the stunning event caught it and posted it on Twitter.

    Also Read: Qatar World Cup 2022: Ranveer Singh to attend FIFA; deets inside

    The hashtag 'Shah Rukh Khan' began trending on Twitter when video clip and photographs of the Burj Khalifa lighting up with SRK's appeared online. In celebration of SRK's birthday, the world's highest tower was illuminated with the words "Shah Rukh Khan, happy birthday. Pathaan, happy birthday. We adore you." 

    The Burj Khalifa has been lighted up for King Khan for the fourth time in a row, specifically to commemorate his birthday. From 2019 to 2022, Burj Khalifa paid tribute to Shah Rukh on his birthday. 

    Shah Rukh Khan unveiled the trailer for his forthcoming film 'Pathaan' on his birthday. The preview made a big impression, and the forthcoming actioner is already regarded as the year's first blockbuster. SRK will return to the big screen after a four-year hiatus, and fans can't stop admiring the Badshah of Bollywood.

    Taking to his social media account, the superstar shared the teaser and wrote, "Apni kursi ki peti baandh lijiye…#PathaanTeaser OUT NOW! Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. @deepikapadukone @TheJohnAbraham #SiddharthAnand | @yrf."

    Also Read: Pathaan: Deepika Padukone’s hottest avatar in the teaser is all we can talk about

    According to sources, the film centres on a RAW Agent nicknamed Pathaan, who faces off against an ominous adversary bent on tearing apart India's security infrastructure. SRK has undergone a huge change to play the eponymous character in the actioner.

    Also Read: Avatar The Way of Water trailer: Sequel of James Cameron’s film is a promising return to Pandora

    Pathaan's director, Siddharth Anand, remarked that the demand for a film preview has been extraordinary. On January 25, 2023, the film will be released in theatres.

    Last Updated Nov 3, 2022, 8:05 AM IST
