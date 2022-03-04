‘I am a proud Ukrainian’, Mila Kunis gets emotional, raises $3 million to help Ukraine

Mila Kunis and her actor husband Ashton Kutcher match up $3 million to help Ukrainian refugees. The actress feels proud of her Ukrainian roots.

The Russia-Ukraine crisis has become the most major topic of concern worldwide. Amid the Russian invasion and attacks, thousands of Ukrainians fled their homelands. house and left their properties vacate. While the number of Ukrainian refugees is growing, organisations across the globe are coming forward to help.

Hollywood star couple Mila Kunis and her husband Ashton Kutcher recently posted a video on Instagram asking fans to help Ukraine, where the ‘Black Swan’ actor was born. In the video, Mila said that she was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine, in 1983 and came to America in 1991.

She said, “I’ve always considered myself American, a proud American. I love everything this country has done for my family and me. But today, I have never been more proud to be Ukrainian.” “I’ve never been more proud to be married to a Ukrainian,” said Ashton Kutcher, supporting his actress-wife of almost seven years.

“The events that have unfolded in Ukraine are devastating. There is no place in this world for this kind of unjust attack on humanity,” added Mila Kunis. The couple latest began a fundraiser with Ashton Kutcher and has promised to make up to $3 million.

The campaign says the donations will aid Flexport.org, sending relief supplies to relief sites in Poland, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Moldova. Mila Kunis also mentioned the refugees need logistics, supplies and resources, for which they announced a fundraiser. They have also joined hands with AirBnB to provide housing to the refugees. The goal is to reach $30 million.

According to reports, many other Hollywood celebrities support Ukrainians amid the military operation, including Sean Penn, Bethenny Frankel, and Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

