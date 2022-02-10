  • Facebook
    Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin announce wedding: 'Crash Landing On You' stars to marry in Seoul

    K-drama stars Son Ye Jin, and Hyun Bin's wedding will be held in Seoul next month in a private setting, only close family members and friends will attend.

    Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin announce wedding: 'Crash Landing On You' stars to marry in Seoul
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Feb 10, 2022, 7:42 PM IST
    Long time lovers Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin are getting married next month, March, in Seoul. A few hours ago, Son Ye Jin, took to her verified Instagram handle and announced the news of her marriage. She shared an adorable picture of a tiny white dress and penned a lengthy note informing fans about the news. 

    Son Ye Jin began her note, "Before writing this article, I was very worried about how to express my feelings. I wanted to tell a beautiful story. Because it's such a precious and important story... I found someone to spend the rest of my life with. Yes..the person you think is right..^^ He is such a warm and reassuring person just being with him. I thought it was something unexpected for a man and a woman to meet, share their hearts, and promise a future... We came here naturally. "

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by 손예진 (@yejinhand)

    She continued to rave about him saying that “he keeps her warm and protected.” Son Ye Jin requests her fans to help them celebrate their love and be a part of this joyous occasion. She ends with, “And to my dearest fans, I have received unconditional love and for a long time now, I thought, there’s no way to repay it. Please know that I’m infinitely grateful and I also wish you all happiness!”  

    Son Ye Jin's agency, MS Team Entertainment, also shared an official statement about their marriage plans :-

    " Hello. This is MS Team Entertainment. We are informing you about the marriage announcement regarding Son Ye Jin that was revealed today. As was announced on social media, Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin have made a promise to live their lives in the future as partners. The two of them, who have been dating with the warm support and attention of many, plan to have their wedding ceremony in March somewhere in Seoul. Due to the pandemic, seeing as it is a difficult time for everyone, they will have a private ceremony with only the parents and acquaintances from both sides. We ask for your generous understanding about this. We hope that you will send blessings and support for the couple’s future as they make a special and precious start in life and we will work hard so that you can see better sides of her, in order repay the love you have sent Son Ye Jin.

    Thank you."

    On the other hand, Hyun Bin also posted a romantic picture of the two holding hands and a formal letter, announcing their wedding plans. 

    Last Updated Feb 10, 2022, 7:42 PM IST
