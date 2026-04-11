Lionsgate has unveiled the first footage of 'The Hunger Games: The Sunrise on the Reaping'. The prequel, releasing in 2026, stars Elle Fanning and Joseph Zada as a young Haymitch Abernathy competing in the deadly 50th Hunger Games.

Star-Studded Cast Revealed in First Footage

Fans finally have a glimpse of the next 'Hunger Games' saga, and it is going to be a big fight! On Friday, Lionsgate finally unveiled the first footage of the much-awaited prequel film titled 'The Hunger Games: The Sunrise on the Reaping'. Among the cast members confirmed in the clip are Elle Fanning, Jesse Plemons, Ralph Fiennes, and Kieran Culkin, among others, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

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While Fanning is seen as Effie Trinket, Kieran Culkin is shown as Caesar Flickerman, Jesse Plemons as Plutarch Heavensbee, Ralph Fiennes as President Coriolanus Snow, Maya Hawke as Wiress, Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Beetee Latier, Lili Taylor as Mags Flanagan, and Joseph Zada as Haymitch Abernathy. Others to round up the cast are Glenn Close, McKenna Grace, Billy Porter, Ben Wang, Whitney Peak, and Iris Apatow.

Francis Lawrence is set to direct the film, with a script from Billy Ray that adapts author Suzanne Collins' novel. The 'Hunger Games' prequel will hit theatres on November 20, 2026, marking the latest instalment in the franchise that debuted with the Jennifer Lawrence-led 'The Hunger Games' in 2012.

Prequel to Focus on Haymitch's Hunger Games

According to Variety, 'Sunrise on the Reaping' is based on the book of the same name and is set 24 years before the first film and follows a young Haymitch Abernathy (Joseph Zada) who is selected to compete in the 50th Hunger Games, reported Variety. Since the Games are the second Quarter Quell, which takes place every 25 years, each district of Panem must send twice the tributes to the capital. Here, 48 children will fight to the death to win the Hunger Games.

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The first teaser of the film was unveiled last year, showing Joseph Zada's look in the film as he participates in the Hunger Games prequel alongside other competitors. (ANI)