Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan wished his son Hrithik Roshan on his birthday with a sweet note. Veteran actor and former father-in-law Sanjay Khan also penned a heartfelt message, reminiscing about their first meeting and praising Hrithik's bond with Sussanne.

Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan shared warm wishes and love for his son Hrithik Roshan, as the actor turns a year older today. Taking to Instagram, Rakesh Roshan shared a sweet note for Hrithik along with an edited picture of the superstar. "Duggu love you more every year. Happy birthday!" he wrote. The picture shows Hrithik hugging a younger version of himself, presenting a heartwarming frame of the actor's journey. https://www.instagram.com/p/DTUSuk_j_dz/

While fans also extended their greetings to Hrithik in the comment section, actor Neil Nitin Mukesh added, "Happiest birthday dear @hrithikroshan." Earlier, Hrithik's former father-in-law, veteran actor Sanjay Khan, also penned a heartfelt message for him on Instagram.

Sanjay Khan's heartfelt note

In his note, Sanjay Khan opened up about his close relationship with Hrithik. He recalled meeting Hrithik for the first time, who was just a teenager, and how Hrithik impressed him with his vast knowledge of bicycles. "I first met Hrithik Roshan as a teenager, introduced through Zayed. Back then, I needed a new bicycle for my morning rides and casually mentioned it to Zayed. With a grin, he replied, 'Hrithik's your guy for advice on that.' True to his word, Hrithik visited one morning, diving into details about the latest models--like the trendy three-speed gear systems. His explanations were crystal clear, precise, and delivered with a quiet, sincere confidence that left me impressed. Little did I know this young man would one day marry my daughter Sussanne and join our family," he posted. https://www.instagram.com/p/DTSCzhTjTI4/

Sanjay also spoke about how his daughter, Sussanne, and Hrithik have maintained a dignified bond despite their separation. "From Sussanne come my joys, grandsons Hrehaan and Hridhaan--handsome, wonderful boys raised with her signature integrity. Their separation was graceful, never bitter. I proudly joke to friends that she's gifted Hrithik two aces of spades," he added.

Hrithik Roshan's journey in Bollywood

Son of filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, Hrithik Roshan made brief appearances as a child actor in several films during the 1980s and later even worked as an assistant director on some of his father's films. Later, he made his debut as a leading actor with the landmark box office success that was 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai' in the year 2000 and became an overnight sensation with this movie.

Over the years, the actor created a niche for himself with notable performances in films like 'Koi... Mil Gaya', 'Jodhaa Akbar', 'Lakshya', 'Krrish', 'Agneepath', and 'War', among others. The actor is currently gearing up to make his debut as a director with the much-awaited 'Krrish 4'. (ANI)