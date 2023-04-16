Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hrithik Roshan slammed after bodyguard pushes delivery boy while taking selfie with Bollywood star

    A fan who attempted to take a photo with the Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan outside a restaurant in the city was pushed away by the actor's security guard, inviting heavy trolls online for this act.

    First Published Apr 16, 2023, 7:21 PM IST

    At a restaurant in this area, security for Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan was seen shooing away a fan who sought to take a photo with the actor. On a paparazzi account, a video of Hrithik was posted in which he was seen with his ex-wife Sussanne Khan and her boyfriend, Arslan Goni.

    ALSO READ: Has Salman Khan indirectly confirmed that Shehnaaz Gill is dating Raghav Juyal? Know details

    In the video, Hrithik was waiting for the others to join him as he made his way to his car. The star went in for a selfie with a delivery lady as they attempted to order food. But his security guard shoved him away.

    FANS BASH HRITHIK ROSHAN: Hrithik lovers were not happy. They were shocked and hurt. Someone commented, "Humlogo ki wajhe se ye Sab h ur us bechare ko kaise dhakka de diya ye log smjhte kya h apne aap k0 (sic)." Another wrote, "What is this nonsense one courier guy want to take selfy withe hrithikroshan and he looking that security guy posing that courier guy how can thay do like this we all have to stop promet tham (sic).". Check out the video here:

    In December 2000, Sussanne and Hrithik exchanged vows. Hrehaan, their first son, was born in 2006, followed by Hridaan in 2008. The former childhood sweethearts divorced in November 2014 after separating in December 2013. The actor will co-star in the movie 'Fighter' with Deepika Padukone. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand and is scheduled to open in theatres in January 2024. 

    ALSO READ: Britney Spears shuts down baseless rocky-marriage rumors by flaunting wedding ring in video - WATCH

