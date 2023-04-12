Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Britney Spears shuts down baseless rocky-marriage rumors by flaunting wedding ring in video - WATCH

    Fans suspected a missing wedding ring in the singer’s airport pictures, to which Britney replied by showing off her wedding ring in her latest post. Know more.

    Britney Spears shuts down baseless rocky-marriage rumors by flaunting wedding ring in video - WATCH vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Apr 12, 2023, 7:37 AM IST

    In a new Instagram video post, Britney Spears displays her wedding ring with so much happiness and pride. The 29-year-old singer, now married to Sam Asghari, was dancing in what appeared to be her garden while sporting the beautiful diamond ring.

    She completed her look with a pale yellow short-sleeve crop top, tan shorts, and brown heels. She also added a necklace, pushed back some of her long blonde hair, and left the rest down as she grinned broadly for her audience and indirectly conveyed that all is merrier and blissful in her marriage.

    After returning to Los Angeles, California, from a trip to Hawaii with her manager, Cade Hudson, 'Hold Me Closer' and 'Criminal' singer Britney got photographed without her wedding band, which started generating headlines. Viewers thought Britney might be having a tense marriage with her husband, which turned out completely opposite after she slammed the rumors with her random dance post.

    Giving some details on her recent travels and more, Britney Spears's caption in the video post mentioned, "Woke up this morning and my skin is so dry. Post visiting a couple of exotic locations recently. I have to coat my body in lotion at night. It is so beautiful out. I want to get out more. Paps are everywhere. But not nearly as bad as it is in LA. My car broke down the other day. I got out telling Hesam to come on my side, and, the paps were there and took pics."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by River Red (@britneyspears)

    One month after Britney got released from her conservatorship, she married Sam on June 9. Since then, they have occasionally showcased romantic moments they have enjoyed at home or while traveling in eye-catching images and videos. However, they have also flaunted their own solitary posts.

    Last Updated Apr 12, 2023, 7:37 AM IST
