Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad drop adorable photos of themselves, fans say 'Kali Peeli Taxi, Hrithik Bhai Sexiii'

One of the sexiest couples in Bollywood is Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad. Setting objectives as a couple is a strength for these two. Recently, the couple was spotted at Ira and Madhu Mantena's wedding, where they turned heads with their regal appearance. Today, the actress posted photos of herself standing with her boyfriend Hrithik, and we must say that they are very stunning together. She captioned the post: “Big yellow taxi” - Joni Mitchell 1970, Counting Crows 2002. Check out the post here:

Saba Azad posted two images of herself and Hrithik Roshan on her Instagram account. The actress is seen posing while donning a basic, brilliant yellow saree and a yellow blouse. She wore hefty, large jhumkas and a choker set with her hair wrapped up in a bun. In all-black clothes, Hrithik stands next to her looking as dashing as ever.

FANS' REACTIONS: Fans were quick to respond and post lovable comments. One user said: When a super sexy , super handsome , super rich , super perfect , super famous guy falls for a common lady then it should be understood that she has won his heart through her love ❤️ her love is extraordinary. Lots of love blessings and best wishes Saba and Hrithik." Another netizen said: Kali Peeli Taxi, Hrithik Bhai Sexiii 🫠😍. Another netizen wrote: Its Gold & Sunshine . When 2 "Goodness" Unite 🧚‍♀️🧚‍♂️💛💛✨️✨️ #gilded 🕉 God Bless 🌞

WORK FRONT: Roshan is presently preoccupied with the filming of Fighter, an upcoming action movie that will see him reunited with War director Siddharth Anand. In the movie, which is expected to be released in theatres in the first quarter of 2024, Hrithik will share the screen for the first time ever with Deepika Padukone. He will later make a comeback to portray RAW agent Kabir in War 2. Additionally, he has been cast as the lead in Krrish 4, the next film in the Krrish series.