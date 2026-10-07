The Hindi version of Ramayana has witnessed a massive box office surge, collecting Rs 95 crore on Monday. The film has reached a total India net collection of Rs 270.25 crore in just five days following strong momentum during Diwali festivities.

Ramayana Records Massive Box Office Surge

The Hindi version of 'Ramayana' has recorded a massive box office surge, collecting Rs 95 crore on Monday (Day 5) alone and taking its total India net collection to Rs 270.25 crore in just five days. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film witnessed a significant jump in collections during the Diwali festivities, with Monday's earnings accounting for approximately 35.15% of its five-day total.

The Day 5 collection also represents a 102.13% increase over its opening-day earnings of Rs 47 crore and a 156.76% jump compared to Sunday's Rs 37 crore. The film opened with Rs 47 crore on Thursday, followed by Rs 38.25 crore on Friday and Rs 53 crore on Saturday. Its collection stood at Rs 37 crore on Sunday before witnessing a remarkable rise to Rs 95 crore on Monday.

Ramayana Hindi Box Office Collection: Day-Wise Breakdown

Day 1 (Thursday): Rs 47 crore

Day 2 (Friday): Rs 38.25 crore

Day 3 (Saturday): Rs 53 crore

Day 4 (Sunday): Rs 37 crore

Day 5 (Monday): Rs 95 crore

Total: Rs 270.25 crore (India Net, Hindi Version)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh)

Future Expectations and Cast Details

The strong Monday performance has further boosted the film's five-day box office total. Its Diwali-period collections have emerged as a significant contributor to its theatrical performance. Meanwhile, strong advance bookings for Tuesday (Day 6) have raised expectations of another substantial day at the box office. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Gujarati New Year celebrations in key markets, particularly Gujarat, are also expected to support theatrical footfall.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, 'Ramayana: Part 1' is the first instalment of a two-part cinematic adaptation of the ancient Indian epic. The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. Anupam Kher voices Jatayu, the divine bird who plays a pivotal role in the narrative by attempting to rescue Sita from Ravana's abduction. Others in key roles are Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, and Rakul Preet Singh.

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