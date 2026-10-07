Nitish Bharadwaj, famous for his role as Lord Krishna, has withdrawn his earlier praise for Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana', expressing deep disappointment with the film's portrayal of characters and its interpretation of the Indian epic.

Nitish Bharadwaj Withdraws Support for Ramayana

Actor Nitish Bharadwaj, best known for portraying Lord Krishna in BR Chopra's television series 'Mahabharat', has withdrawn his initial appreciation of Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana', expressing disappointment over the film's portrayal of characters and its interpretation of the Hindu epic. Bharadwaj said he was "deeply upset and disappointed" with the film, adding that he could not find "a single good word to say about it". His latest remarks come after he had earlier praised the film's trailer and predicted that it would win an Oscar.

In his post on Instagram, Bharadwaj wrote, "RAMAYAN IS IN THE DNA OF BHARAT. The Ramayan is not just a story. It is deeply rooted in the civilisational and spiritual consciousness of Sanatan Bharat. Its heroes, heroine and antagonist are integral to the values and message of this Mahakavya. Their character and significance cannot be casually redefined." He also spoke about the purpose of Lord Ram's incarnation and expressed reservations about the film's portrayal of Ravana. "THE PURPOSE OF RAM AVATAR. Mahavishnu took the Ram Avatar to uphold Dharma, parampara and establish Maryada. By presenting Ravan as an exceptionally liberal, socially just and fair figure, the film, in my view, alters the moral framework of the Ramayan and undermines the very purpose of the avatar," he wrote.

Critique of Representation and Heritage

Announcing his decision to withdraw his earlier appreciation, the actor added, "I WITHDRAW MY INITIAL APPRECIATION. I am deeply upset and disappointed with this film. I withdraw my earlier post about it. I cannot find a single good word to say about it. A spectacle of VFX can never substitute for the core values, philosophical depth and spiritual essence of this Mahakavya." He further questioned the film's representation of Indian culture and heritage on the international stage.

"OUR CULTURAL LEGACY DESERVES RESPONSIBLE REPRESENTATION. This film, in my opinion, does not deserve to represent Indian cinema internationally when its narrative misrepresents Bharat's history, heritage and core spiritual values," he concluded.

Previous Stance on the Production

Earlier, after watching the trailer, Bharadwaj had expressed confidence in the film's international prospects and predicted an Oscar win. "My views on Ramayan trailer - 100% Oscar for Best Foreign Film. Namit Badhaee. Nitesh Tiwari is Bharat's next gift to the world cinema after Satyajit Rai & Shekhar Kapoor. Tens of awards for Production design & DOP. Wonderful period creation using VFx & AI."

Praising the film's cast and international collaboration, he had also mentioned music composer Hans Zimmer, actor Ranbir Kapoor and Yash in his post. "Thanks to a great music maestro Hans Zimmer for collaborating with Indian cinema. Ranbir now at par with Ranvir as the next 2 unbeatable Dhurandhars. Yash - welcome to global cinema. RK, always loved you as an actor but now starts your social responsibility to uphold Bharat's heritage, values, culture & ethos. So no more ANIMAL even if the goldmine is offered to you. Plz do not pollute your Vaani anymore. Bharat has enough stories to satiate your acting prowess. I only hope that Bharateeyas will aceept Sai Pallavi as Sita & I can also hear Tulsidas ji's CHAUPAEES amidst Mridangam & Manjira somewhere in the film. That's the sound identity of this Maha-Kavvya in every Bharateeya's soul. Will want to see RAMYAN at least 5 times as my respect to Nitesh's toil of making this magnum opus."

About the Adaptation

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, 'Ramayana: Part 1' is the first instalment of a two-part cinematic adaptation of the ancient Indian epic. The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. Anupam Kher voices Jatayu, the divine bird who plays a pivotal role in the narrative by attempting to rescue Sita from Ravana's abduction. Others in key roles are Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, and Rakul Preet Singh.