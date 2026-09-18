Philanthropist Shalini Passi revealed her decade-long struggle with camera phobia, which she overcame through extensive classes. She spoke about her entry into OTT with 'Fabulous Lives' and described her stint on 'The Traitors' as 'very challenging'.

Philanthropist, reality TV star, and fashion icon Shalini Passi has reflected on her journey as she gradually entered the world of OTT and social media. Speaking to ANI, Shalini Passi, while admitting that she was afraid of the camera, shared how she went through a years-long learning process.

“I used to have a phobia of cameras, and I had a really hard time speaking. I've always been a visual person. I had to take a lot of classes to be able to speak, to pronounce words correctly, and to remember names properly. It took me a lot of time - almost eight to ten years - to get past that,” she shared.

On Joining 'Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives'

Passi shared how she was already over the fear of the camera by the time she was approached for Netflix’s ‘Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives’. “By the time ‘Fabulous Lives’ came, I had gotten over my camera fear. When Karan Johar offered me Fabulous Lives, I thought it would just be a shot for dinner or something like that. I didn’t realise that it would get this big. But I really enjoyed it,” she added.

'Challenging' Stint on 'The Traitors'

Opening up on her stint on ‘The Traitors’, Passi spoke about how she found it to be very challenging. “This was my first time in a captive reality with a competition where we had to play the game. I thought I'd be able to play it because I'm a sportsman and these are mind games. But there was a lot of deception and trickery involved, and it brings out a very different kind of personality. This was actually very challenging for me. It was really hard to separate the game from life because it was just so intense,” she said.

In the grand finale of Karan Johar-hosted ‘The Traitors’, Krystle D’Souza and Rida Tharana were crowned as the winners of the season. (ANI)