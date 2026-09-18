Filmmaker Karan Johar is set to become the first Indian to host The Earthshot Prize Awards Night in Mumbai. The global environmental prize, founded by HRH Prince William, champions solutions to protect and restore the planet.

Filmmaker Karan Johar has become the first Indian to host The Earthshot Prize Awards Night in Mumbai. The appointment marks a milestone for the filmmaker as the global environmental prize prepares to hold its first edition in India.

Founded by HRH Prince William, The Earthshot Prize champions solutions to protect and restore the planet. Its arrival in Mumbai builds on India’s established contribution to the Prize, with Indian innovations recognised among previous Winners and Finalists. Recently, Karan even met Prince William.

A Moment of Immense Pride

About the upcoming edition, Karan Johar said, “To be the first Indian to host The Earthshot Prize Awards Night is a moment of immense pride for me, and to do so in Mumbai makes it all the more meaningful. In cinema, we imagine new worlds. The innovators celebrated by Earthshot are showing us how to build a better one. That is what makes HRH Prince William’s vision so compelling: it gives us not just reasons to hope, but ideas we can act on. India has the creativity and ambition to be an important part of that future. I’m honoured to welcome the world to Mumbai and help give these remarkable people the recognition they deserve.”

Prince William on Renewed Optimism

Prince William, Founder and President of The Earthshot Prize, shared, “Every year, our Finalists give me renewed optimism. They show us that, even as the environmental challenges remain urgent, extraordinary people around the world are already proving that progress is possible. Seeing solutions work gives us all confidence to act. When they succeed, they inspire others and accelerate change. I'm proud to welcome these 15 Finalists to the Earthshot Prize community and look forward to celebrating their stories in Mumbai this November.”

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The Earthshot Prize Awards Night 2026

Across two days, the Earthshot Prize Summit will bring together global leaders, innovators, funders, businesses and communities to build connections and unlock support for environmental solutions.

The filmmaker and producer will host the sixth annual ceremony in Mumbai on 17 November 2026.

The programme will culminate in the sixth Earthshot Prize Awards Night on 17 November 2026. The ceremony will celebrate 15 Finalists and reveal the five 2026 Winners, each of whom will receive £1 million to help scale their solution and expand its impact.

(ANI)