Charlize Theron shared a heartwarming story about bonding with her youngest daughter, August, 11, during rock climbing training for her upcoming Netflix film 'Apex', calling her a 'daredevil' who inspired the actor's own training.

Actor Charlize Theron has shared a heartwarming glimpse into her off-screen life, revealing how she bonded with her youngest daughter August, 11, during rock climbing training for her upcoming Netflix action film 'Apex', according to E! News.

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A Daredevil Duo

The Oscar-winning actor revealed that she brought August along during her rock climbing training sessions with professional climber Beth Rodden, where the two children of the athletes also formed their own adventurous duo. "She's a bit of a daredevil," Theron said at the New York City premiere of 'Apex'. "Beth and I would be working on one side, and whenever I got tired, I would just look over and the two of them were just going up these walls."

Theron said watching the children climb fearlessly became an unexpected source of motivation during her own physically demanding preparation. "It was really good for me to see that," she added. "Sometimes, as an adult, you get so caught up in the mechanics of it. And then you just look over and these kids who know nothing, they're just like, 'Gotta get to the top.' And you're like, 'OK, that's all I have to do. Just get to the top.' It was fun to share that with her," according to E! News.

On Acting and Motherhood

The Atomic Blonde star, who is also mother to 14-year-old daughter Jackson, joked about her ideal Mother's Day plans, saying, "They better bring me tea or something in bed. Hint, hint."

Despite her playful remarks, Theron said she continues to embrace physically demanding roles and action-driven storytelling on screen. "Our physical bodies can say a lot," she explained. "We as actors sometimes use words as a crutch and when you strip all of that away, it's a really, really good exercise for actors to really understand that mind and body has to be connected," according to E! News. (ANI)