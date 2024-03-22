Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    House Of The Dragons Season 2 Trailers: Rhaenyra Vs Alicent, who will be the 'rightful queen'? – Watch Videos

    HBO released two promos for the forthcoming season of House of the Dragon. The programme will now include the first fight between Rhaenyra and Alicent's son Aegon, who sits on the throne since the black team believes Rhaenyra is the kingdom's 'rightful queen'.

    House Of The Dragons Season 2 Trailers Rhaenyra Vs Alicent who will be the rightful queen? Watch RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 22, 2024, 11:02 AM IST

    House of The Dragons Season 2: On Thursday night, the creators of 'House of the Dragons' released two season 2 trailers. This is the start of the conflict, which takes place 200 years before the events of 'Game of Thrones,' and it's time to pick a side: green or black. 

    The trailers depict the tension in King's Landing as Rhaenyra and her entourage prepare to dethrone the 'false king Aegon' after her father's murder in order to establish her legitimate claim to the throne as 'Queen Rhaenyra'. Prince Daemon comes to fight with his wife and the legitimate heir to the kingdom, but first warns the Greens of their plans.

    While one video concentrates on Rhaenyra, the other is about Alicent, her father Otto, and her children, King Aegon and Prince Aemond. “You have no idea of the sacrifices that were made to put you on that throne,” tells Alicent to Aegon as she prepares him for the war.

    Also Read: Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Did Jasmine Jaffer quit the show? Read

    Season one concluded on a cliffhanger, with Prince Aemond slaying Rhaenyra's son Lucerys and his dragon. The conflict is now near in Westeros, and Team Black is assembling their friends, dragons, and soldiers to fight a brutal battle. Aside from war preparation and the proclamation of the start of the "Dance of the Dragons," the Targaryen civil war, the teasers also show glimpses of Winterfell, the Starks' home. The prequel's ruler, Cregan Stark, is seen in the trailers.

    Also Read: Social Media star Sonu Srinivas Gowda arrested on charges of illegal adoption of child

    Season 2 is supposedly going to have eight episodes. Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, and Sonoya Mizuno are among the returning cast members for 'House of the Dragon' Season 2. 

    According to Variety, previously confirmed arrivals include Abubakar Salim as Alyn of Hull, Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers, Freddie Fox as Ser Gwayne Hightower, and Simon Russell Beale as Ser Simon Strong. 

    The drama is based on George RR Martin's fantasy novel 'Fire & Blood,' which focuses on the history of the House Targaryen. Season 1 was primarily about introducing the dragons, establishing the strongest characters, and following Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen's battle to become King Viserys 1's chosen heir. Emma D'Arcy plays Rhaenyra, Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, and Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen.

    The series will also begin streaming on JioCinema on June 17.

    Last Updated Mar 22, 2024, 11:02 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Peaky Blinders: Cillian Murphy to return as Tommy Shelby; read details RBA

    Peaky Blinders: Cillian Murphy to return as Tommy Shelby; read details

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Did Jasmine Jaffer quit the show? Read rkn

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Did Jasmine Jaffer quit the show? Read

    Operation Valentine LEAKED: Varun Tej Konidela, Manushi Chhillar's film OUT on Filmyzilla, Tamilrockers, movierulz and other torrent sites

    Operation Valentine LEAKED: Varun Tej, Manushi's film OUT on Filmyzilla, Tamilrockers, other torrent sites

    Om Bheem Bush REVIEW: Is Sree Vishnu, Priyadarshi, Rahul Ramakrishna's comedy thriller worth your time? RBA

    Om Bheem Bush REVIEW: Is Sree Vishnu, Priyadarshi, Rahul Ramakrishna's comedy thriller worth your time?

    Social Media sensation Sonu Srinivas Gowda arrested on charges of illegal adoption of child vkp

    Social Media star Sonu Srinivas Gowda arrested on charges of illegal adoption of child

    Recent Stories

    Arvind Kejriwal arrested: Delhi's DDU Marg shut, traffic snarled as AAP calls for protest AJR

    Arvind Kejriwal arrested: Traffic chaos in Delhi, DDU Marg closed amid AAP protest

    Kerala: Four people sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for raping 13-year-old in Idukki rkn

    Kerala: Four people sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for raping 13-year-old in Idukki

    Bengaluru Metro mishaps: Citizens urge BMRCL to implement Platform Screen Doors for added protection vkp

    Bengaluru Metro mishaps: Citizens urge BMRCL to implement PSDs for added protection

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-372 March 22 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-372 March 22 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Peaky Blinders: Cillian Murphy to return as Tommy Shelby; read details RBA

    Peaky Blinders: Cillian Murphy to return as Tommy Shelby; read details

    Recent Videos

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH) snt

    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Worlds happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH) snt

    World's happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH) snt

    India's 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Modi ji is like a member of our family People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH) snt

    'Modi ji is like a member of our family': People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon