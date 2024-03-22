House Of The Dragons Season 2 Trailers: Rhaenyra Vs Alicent, who will be the 'rightful queen'? – Watch Videos

HBO released two promos for the forthcoming season of House of the Dragon. The programme will now include the first fight between Rhaenyra and Alicent's son Aegon, who sits on the throne since the black team believes Rhaenyra is the kingdom's 'rightful queen'.

House of The Dragons Season 2: On Thursday night, the creators of 'House of the Dragons' released two season 2 trailers. This is the start of the conflict, which takes place 200 years before the events of 'Game of Thrones,' and it's time to pick a side: green or black.

The trailers depict the tension in King's Landing as Rhaenyra and her entourage prepare to dethrone the 'false king Aegon' after her father's murder in order to establish her legitimate claim to the throne as 'Queen Rhaenyra'. Prince Daemon comes to fight with his wife and the legitimate heir to the kingdom, but first warns the Greens of their plans.

While one video concentrates on Rhaenyra, the other is about Alicent, her father Otto, and her children, King Aegon and Prince Aemond. “You have no idea of the sacrifices that were made to put you on that throne,” tells Alicent to Aegon as she prepares him for the war.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Did Jasmine Jaffer quit the show? Read

Season one concluded on a cliffhanger, with Prince Aemond slaying Rhaenyra's son Lucerys and his dragon. The conflict is now near in Westeros, and Team Black is assembling their friends, dragons, and soldiers to fight a brutal battle. Aside from war preparation and the proclamation of the start of the "Dance of the Dragons," the Targaryen civil war, the teasers also show glimpses of Winterfell, the Starks' home. The prequel's ruler, Cregan Stark, is seen in the trailers.

Also Read: Social Media star Sonu Srinivas Gowda arrested on charges of illegal adoption of child

Season 2 is supposedly going to have eight episodes. Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, and Sonoya Mizuno are among the returning cast members for 'House of the Dragon' Season 2.

According to Variety, previously confirmed arrivals include Abubakar Salim as Alyn of Hull, Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers, Freddie Fox as Ser Gwayne Hightower, and Simon Russell Beale as Ser Simon Strong.

The drama is based on George RR Martin's fantasy novel 'Fire & Blood,' which focuses on the history of the House Targaryen. Season 1 was primarily about introducing the dragons, establishing the strongest characters, and following Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen's battle to become King Viserys 1's chosen heir. Emma D'Arcy plays Rhaenyra, Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, and Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen.

The series will also begin streaming on JioCinema on June 17.