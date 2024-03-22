Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Did Jasmine Jaffer quit the show? Read

Speculation about Jasmine's leaving the show has fuelled interest in her involvement. According to reports, personal concerns may have influenced her decision to depart, but contradicting information has left fans unsure of the reality. However, there are reports that Jasmine Jaffer is out.

The controversy has stirred once more within the confines of the Bigg Boss house, as the dynamic between contestants Gabri and Jasmine Jaffer continues to fuel tension. Over eleven days, their pairing has become a focal point of discussion among fellow housemates. Sijo, Sharanya, Rocky, and several others have approached Jasmine and Gabri with warnings regarding their behavior. Despite this, both individuals have been defiant, engaging in loud exchanges with those questioning the nature of their relationship.

However, the situation changed when a phone call came from Jasmin's home. Jasmin said that her father is in hospital and needs an operation on Friday. She was crying and said that the relationship between her and Gabri went negative and that is the reason why her father is sick. Jasmine has reached out to Bigg Boss, expressing her need for psychological support amidst the turmoil. "I don't know who to confide in about my sorrow. I haven't done anything wrong. Everything was fine until I arrived. I can't stay here. My confidence has shattered. My whole life revolves around my family. If that support wanes, I'm lost. Please don't let that happen to me. I'm unable to think clearly or face anyone," she shares with Bigg Boss. Turning to Gabri, Jasmine adds, "I can't handle it anymore. I feel paralyzed. I just want to go home. I can't continue playing this game. I've lost everything—faith, confidence, and courage."

However, Bigg Boss has given a task to the contestants. The task was to troll the inactive power team. Many tried to avoid Jasmin from this, however Rocky's team made fun of her in a good way. Jasmin burst into tears after completing the task. She said that she is committed and even Gabri knows about this. The contestants later calmed her after the incident.

