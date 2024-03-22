Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Did Jasmine Jaffer quit the show? Read

    Speculation about Jasmine's leaving the show has fuelled interest in her involvement. According to reports, personal concerns may have influenced her decision to depart, but contradicting information has left fans unsure of the reality. However, there are reports that Jasmine Jaffer is out.
     

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Did Jasmine Jaffer quit the show? Read rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Mar 22, 2024, 9:58 AM IST

    The controversy has stirred once more within the confines of the Bigg Boss house, as the dynamic between contestants Gabri and Jasmine Jaffer continues to fuel tension. Over eleven days, their pairing has become a focal point of discussion among fellow housemates. Sijo, Sharanya, Rocky, and several others have approached Jasmine and Gabri with warnings regarding their behavior. Despite this, both individuals have been defiant, engaging in loud exchanges with those questioning the nature of their relationship.

    However, the situation changed when a phone call came from Jasmin's home. Jasmin said that her father is in hospital and needs an operation on Friday. She was crying and said that the relationship between her and Gabri went negative and that is the reason why her father is sick. Jasmine has reached out to Bigg Boss, expressing her need for psychological support amidst the turmoil. "I don't know who to confide in about my sorrow. I haven't done anything wrong. Everything was fine until I arrived. I can't stay here. My confidence has shattered. My whole life revolves around my family. If that support wanes, I'm lost. Please don't let that happen to me. I'm unable to think clearly or face anyone," she shares with Bigg Boss. Turning to Gabri, Jasmine adds, "I can't handle it anymore. I feel paralyzed. I just want to go home. I can't continue playing this game. I've lost everything—faith, confidence, and courage."

    However, Bigg Boss has given a task to the contestants. The task was to troll the inactive power team. Many tried to avoid Jasmin from this, however Rocky's team made fun of her in a good way. Jasmin burst into tears after completing the task. She said that she is committed and even Gabri knows about this. The contestants later calmed her after the incident.
     

    Last Updated Mar 22, 2024, 9:58 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Operation Valentine LEAKED: Varun Tej Konidela, Manushi Chhillar's film OUT on Filmyzilla, Tamilrockers, movierulz and other torrent sites

    Operation Valentine LEAKED: Varun Tej, Manushi's film OUT on Filmyzilla, Tamilrockers, other torrent sites

    Om Bheem Bush REVIEW: Is Sree Vishnu, Priyadarshi, Rahul Ramakrishna's comedy thriller worth your time? RBA

    Om Bheem Bush REVIEW: Is Sree Vishnu, Priyadarshi, Rahul Ramakrishna's comedy thriller worth your time?

    Social Media sensation Sonu Srinivas Gowda arrested on charges of illegal adoption of child vkp

    Social Media star Sonu Srinivas Gowda arrested on charges of illegal adoption of child

    Rebel REVIEW: Is GV Prakash, Mamitha Baiju's political action worth watching? Read this RBA

    Rebel REVIEW: Is GV Prakash, Mamitha Baiju's political action worth watching? Read this

    Varshangalkku Shesham: Trailer of Pranav Mohanlal, Dhyan Sreenivasan starrer out; WATCH rkn

    Varshangalkku Shesham: Trailer of Pranav Mohanlal, Dhyan Sreenivasan starrer out; WATCH

    Recent Stories

    ISRO Pushpak makes history with precision landing in Karnataka, paves way for reusable rockets AJR

    ISRO's Pushpak makes history with precision landing in Karnataka, paves way for reusable rockets

    Operation Valentine LEAKED: Varun Tej Konidela, Manushi Chhillar's film OUT on Filmyzilla, Tamilrockers, movierulz and other torrent sites

    Operation Valentine LEAKED: Varun Tej, Manushi's film OUT on Filmyzilla, Tamilrockers, other torrent sites

    Kerala: Dancer RLV Ramakrishnan to file complaint against Kalamandalam Sathyabhama over controversial remarks rkn

    Kerala: Dancer RLV Ramakrishnan to file complaint against Kalamandalam Sathyabhama over controversial remarks

    Under construction bridge on Kosi river in Bihar collapses; several workers feared trapped vkp

    BREAKING: Under construction bridge on Kosi river in Bihar collapses; several workers feared trapped

    AAP calls for nationwide protest against BJP's 'dictatorship' after Arvind Kejriwal's arrest AJR

    AAP calls for nationwide protest against BJP's 'dictatorship' after Arvind Kejriwal's arrest

    Recent Videos

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH) snt

    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Worlds happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH) snt

    World's happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH) snt

    India's 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Modi ji is like a member of our family People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH) snt

    'Modi ji is like a member of our family': People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon