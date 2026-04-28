HBO Max announced that 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 will premiere on June 21. The eight-episode season will air weekly. A new teaser trailer has also been released for the 'Game of Thrones' prequel series.

'House of the Dragon' Season 3 Premiere Date and Teaser

The much-awaited third season of 'House of the Dragon' has officially received a premiere date, along with a new teaser trailer unveiled by HBO Max. According to the announcement shared on the official Instagram handle of HBO Max, 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 will launch on June 21 at 9 pm ET.

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The eight-episode season will release new episodes on a weekly basis, with the finale scheduled for August 9, reported Variety.

Alongside the release date, HBO also dropped a new teaser for the series. "There will be no doubt who the gods have chosen to rule," the makers wrote in the caption accompanying the teaser.

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About the Series

Based on the George RR Martin book 'Fire & Blood', the series is set roughly 200 years before the events of 'Game of Thrones', following the story of the Targaryen civil war, known in Westeros history as the "Dance of the Dragons."

Cast and Crew

Featuring in the cast are Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, and Tom Glynn-Carney, among others. The series is co-created by Ryan Condal and George RR Martin, who also serve as executive producers. Condal additionally serves as showrunner.

Other 'Game of Thrones' Universe Projects

Notably, the 'House of the Dragon' is described as one of the projects in the 'Game of Thrones' universe at HBO and Warner Bros. The studio is also planning for Season 2 of 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' - another 'Game of Thrones' prequel, which debuted its first season earlier this year. A prequel film on Aegon's Conquest is also said to be in the works, as per Variety. (ANI)