After a video of former 'Ned's Declassified' actor Tylor Chase being homeless went viral, his co-stars Daniel Curtis Lee and Devon Werkheiser stepped in to help, arranging a meal, hotel stay, and connecting him with long-term treatment options.

Former 'Nickelodeon' actors have come forward to help their co-star Tylor Chase just days after a video showing him as 'homeless' went viral online. Chase, who played Martin Qwerly on the popular 'Nickelodeon' show 'Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide,' was seen living on the streets of Riverside, California, in a video from September that recently went viral on social media, according to The New York Post. The clip raised concern among fans and former colleagues.

'Ned's Declassified' Stars Offer Immediate Aid

Soon after the video started circulating online, actor Daniel Curtis Lee stepped in to help. Lee, who played Simon "Cookie" Nelson-Cook on the show, shared a video on Instagram showing his reunion with Chase on the streets of Los Angeles. The two hugged emotionally before Lee took Chase out for a meal at a nearby pizza place. During the meeting, Lee also connected Chase with another former co-star, Devon Werkheiser, through a FaceTime call.

The video later showed Lee arranging a hotel stay for Chase to keep him safe from the bad weather. "Tylor Chase and Cookie reunite with Ned on FaceTime. Well fed and safe from the rain. Hotel secured! One step closer to long-term treatment," Lee wrote. He also added, "PS: Tylor wants to livestream video games. Who can help?" View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniel Curtis Lee (@daniel_curtis_lee)

Earlier this week, Lee took to his Instagram account to open up about his efforts to support Chase and said he helped him reconnect with his father. "Love is all we can really give people sometimes, and I'm happy that he was able to have that connection with his pops," Lee said during an Instagram reel, as reported by the New York Post.

'The Mighty Ducks' Star Shaun Weiss Arranges Treatment

Actor Shaun Weiss, known for playing Greg Goldberg in 'The Mighty Ducks,' also came forward to help. Weiss, who has openly spoken about his own struggles with addiction, said many people reached out to him after seeing Chase's video. He shared that friends had arranged a place for Chase at a detox center and also a spot for long-term care.

The Viral Video That Sparked Concern

Tylor Chase's video of living on the streets of Riverside, California, went viral earlier this month. In the clip, a person asks him about his past work in television. Chase calmly said he had worked on Nickelodeon and named the show in which he played Martin Qwerly, a bright and talkative middle school student. (ANI)