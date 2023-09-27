Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hollywood writers strike comes to end after 148 days, new contract details here

    On May 02, 2023, The Writers Guild of America went on a strike and demanded increased royalties, mandated staffing of television writing rooms, and job protection from the use of artificial intelligence (AI). Another demand was for residual compensation if a show became popular. 

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Sep 27, 2023, 11:10 AM IST

    It was May 02, 2023, when The Writers Guild of America went on a strike to express their dissatisfaction with lower pay and less dependable work in the online streaming era. Finally, after a 148-day strike, the strike has ended, making it one of the longest in its history. According to reports, a tentative deal on a new contract has been struck with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. Following this development, the WGA West board of directors and the WGA East council unanimously decided to rescind the strike order on Tuesday, effective at 12:01 a.m. PT on Wednesday. With this decision, writers can return to work as early as Wednesday, even before the final ratification vote.

    The ratification vote will be held between October 2 and October 9 and the WGA will have member meetings on both coasts this week. The meetings will be in person and through Zoom to go over the contract's specifics. After the WGA's negotiating committee, the WGA West board, and the WGA East council all voted unanimously to send the contract to members for approval, the strike order was canceled.

    Writers Guild of America West post

    Writers Guild of America West took to X and shared this news and wrote, "The WGA reached a tentative agreement with the AMPTP. Today, our Negotiating Committee, WGAW Board, and WGAE Council all voted unanimously to recommend the agreement. The strike ends at 12:01 a.m."

     

    New contract details

    WGA also released a statement where they revealed information about the new contract. According to the WGA, the contract renewal provided writers with enhanced compensation, health and pension contributions, as well as new global streaming residuals and viewership-based streaming bonuses. There are also assurances on AI, which have been a source of dispute in the negotiations.

    Last Updated Sep 27, 2023, 11:10 AM IST
