Asianet Newsable

    Super Bowl 2022 Half Time: Eminem kneels amidst NFL controversy rumours; NFL says it was aware

    Eminem was performing at the Super Bowl 2022 Halftime when he kneeled.

    Hollywood Super Bowl 2022 Half Time: Eminem kneels amidst NFL controversy rumours; NFL says it was aware
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Feb 14, 2022, 1:56 PM IST
    Image: Getty Images

    Pictures of Eminem kneeling while performing at the Super Bowl halftime 2022 have gone viral on social media. For those who are wondering what was the rapper up to, it was a way for Eminem to pay his tribute to Colin Kaepernick.

    Back in 2016, Colin Kaepernick, the NFL player, had done a gesture on kneeling down on one knee during the national anthem. He did this all throughout the season, as a way to register his protest against racial inequality and police brutality. Similar to Colin Kaepernick’s gesture, Eminem also came down on one knee, put his right hand on his head and looked down, as a way of honouring the NFL player.

    ALSO READ: Watch: Goat's swag dance on Eminem's Guess Who's Back song; wins hearts of netizens

    There had been rumours that NFL was planning on stopping the ‘Lose Yourself’ rapper from doing this gesture. However, NFL has cleared the air saying that it was aware of Eminem’s act well in advance but did not plan to stop him.

    The Super Bowl LVI halftime show was held on Sunday night, February 13, in Inglewood, California. Eminem was one of the many international artists who performed live at the Super Bowl 2022 halftime. The others who performed included hip-hop heavyweights Snoop Dogg, Dr Dre, Mary J Blige and Kendrick Lamar during the live performance that was held at SoFi Stadium.

    ALSO READ: Snoop Dogg acquires Death Row Records, label that launched his career

    It was towards the end of ‘Lose Yourself’ when Eminem paid his tribute to Colin Kaepernick while Dr Dre was playing the piano right by his side. The NFL denied reports that it was attempting to stop Eminem from making the gesture.

    Brian McCarthy, league spokesperson said that NFL denied reports which claimed it was trying to stop Eminem from doing the gesture. "We watched all elements of the show during multiple rehearsals this week and were aware that Eminem was going to do that,'' said McCarthy.

    Last Updated Feb 14, 2022, 1:56 PM IST
    Video Icon