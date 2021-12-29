After Emma Stone, Andrew Garfield has a new woman in his life? Find out

Hollywood actors Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone dated for quite a few years before they split in the year 2015. Fresh rumours suggest that the Spider-Man actor has probably a new woman in his life.

Hollywood actor Andrew Garfield is one of the most demanded actors of the year 2021. From being submerged in numerous rumours to being a part of this year’s one of the most important Netflix films, Andrew Garfield has made the headlines several times through this year. One of the highlights of the actor this year was his musical movie ‘Tick, Tick, Boom’, in which he played the character of Jonathan Larson. Not just did he dazzle everyone with his acting but also with his musical moments.

His professional life has been the centre of attraction in media, especially when rumours regarding his return to Marvel started doing rounds. The ‘Amazing Spider-Man actor’ had signed a contract with Marvel Studios for a cameo in Tom Holland starrer ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, alongside Tobey Maguire. However, his personal life also made a lot in the news.

It was in 2015 when Andrew Garfield and his then love interest, Emma Stone parted their ways, and announced their relationship. Andrew and Emma had met on the sets of the film ‘the Mazing Spider-Man’ where they played the roles of ‘Peter Parker/Spider-Man’ and ‘Mary Jane/MJ’ respectively. They were in a romantic relationship for a few years but later, they split. However, the two have remained great friends despite their breakup.

Emma Watson was the last woman in Andrew Garfield’s life. The actor has always maintained a low key with his personal life. Information about his personal life makes it to the fore only when Andrew is willing the details to be out in public. At the same time, since Andrew makes it to the list of most desired actors of 2021, there is no way he can have skipped the paparazzi. Following this, a new update regarding his ‘partner’ has been doing rounds these days.

The new woman in Andrew Garfield is Christine Gabel, a 27-year-old lady with whom Andrew was papped. Christine and Gabel have an age gap of 11 years (Andrew is 38 years old), despite that, the two are rumoured to be closer to each other. Recently, the actor was spotted by the paparazzi during a walk in New York with the young model. But this is not the first time that the two were spotted together. Back in 2019, they were captured together which means that they have had something cooking up between them for the last two years at least.