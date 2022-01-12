Was Andrew Garfield once told he wasn’t ‘handsome’ enough for a role?

Hollywood actor Andrew Garfield recently revealed that he once failed to clear an audition because the creative team of the film did not find him ‘handsome enough’.

Andrew Garfield is one of the most good-looking actors of Hollywood, hands down. The ‘Tick Tick Boom’ actor had made many hearts skip a beat with his infectious smile, dreamy eyes and stellar performances. While many females go all gaga over him, it is practically impossible to believe that someone may not find him ‘handsome enough’. However, the actor himself has revealed that he was once rejected a role because of his looks.

In a recent interview, Andrew Garfield revealed about auditioning for 'The Chronicles of Narnia'. The 'Amazing Spider-Man' actor said that he was very desperate for bagging the role of 'Prince Caspian' and had also auditioned for it. He said that he was certain that he would get the role. However, he could not crack the auditions.

Andrew Garfield then revealed that he consistently persisted with his agent to find out how he could not get the role. And that is when the agent, after being fed up of Andrew's constant questions, broke to him that he was not chosen for the role because the team did not find him 'handsome enough'.

The role of ‘Price Caspian’ then went to actor Ben Barnes. But is Andrew Garfield complaining about it? Well, no! Admitting that he was obsessed to get the role, Andrew said that he was not unhappy about learning the truth since he himself considers Ben Barnes a very ‘handsome and talented’ actor.

While he may not have bagged that particular role, but Andrew Garfield has a kitty of superhit movies that include John Crowley’s 2007 film ‘Boy A’, 2010’s ‘The Social Network’, ‘Never Let Me Go’, and obviously, ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’.

