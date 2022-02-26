  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Spider-Man’s Kirsten Dunst to return as Mary Jane Watson?

    Actor Kirsten Dunst talks about whether she wants to return to the screens as Mary Jane in a multiverse or not.

    Hollywood Spider Man Kirsten Dunst to return as Mary Jane Watson drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Feb 26, 2022, 9:20 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Spider-Man: No Way Home is one of the best films that have been released recently. Ever since its release, it has been breaking records. One major aspect that made the film even more special is that it was a multiversal affair which saw Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange and the two other Spider-Mans – Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield returning to screens to join Tom Holland in beating the villains.

    There were rumours that Tobey Maguire’s former partner and the Mary Jane to his Peter Parker, Kirsten Dunst was to join Spider-Man: No Way Home too. However, she did not. But the actress had now said that she would love to return as Mary Jane once again.

    Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy saw Kirsten Dunst playing Mary Jane opposite Tobey Maguire. It has been over a decade and a half since we saw Kirsten as Mary Jane. Recently, she was asked if she would like to return as Mary Jane to which she said, “There's still time... Listen, no one’s asked me about anything, but this multi-universe just keeps going on and on. I feel like that could happen.”

    ALSO READ: Tom Holland’s winning streak continues; Unchartered makes $44.1 million over the weekend

    Ever since the Spidey fans saw Tobey Maguire returning in the suit, fans have eagerly been waiting to see his Mary Jane’s return as well. And if that happens, it will kick the nostalgia up a notch.

    ALSO READ: Spider-Man: No Way Home officially beats Avatar at US Box Office

    In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man does talk about his Mary Jane, saying that they were able to make their relationship work again but it remained complicated. This tiny bit of detail about Mary Jane is enough to whip up a scenario where Spidey-Man and Mary Jane are brought back to the screens once again in some other multiverse, maybe. Meanwhile, the makers of Spider-Man: No Way Home have recently announced the digital release date of the film. 

    Last Updated Feb 26, 2022, 9:20 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lock Upp Hyderabad court stays release of Kangana Ranaut show drb

    Lock Upp: Hyderabad court stays release of Kangana Ranaut’s show

    Lock Upp Kangana Ranaut show falls into legal trouble plagiarism claims made against Ekta Kapoor show drb

    Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut’s show falls into legal trouble; ‘plagiarism’ claims made against Ekta Kapoor’s show

    Valimai Box Office Day 1 Ajith Kumar starrer beats Annaatthe Master records highest opening in Tamil Nadu drb

    Valimai Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajith Kumar starrer beats Annaatthe, Master

    Love Hostel Twitter Review Bobby Deol steals the cake while Vikrant Massey hailed as superstar drb

    Love Hostel Twitter Review: Bobby Deol ‘steals the cake’ while Vikrant Massey’s hailed as ‘superstar'

    Gangubai Kathiawadi review: Alia Bhatt saves an average Sanjay Leela Bhansali film drb

    Gangubai Kathiawadi review: Alia Bhatt saves an average Sanjay Leela Bhansali film

    Recent Stories

    India new Ukraine advisory Contact Embassy, camp office before moving towards border

    India's new Ukraine advisory: Contact Embassy, camp office before moving towards border

    India abstains from voting on UNSC resolution against Russian invasion

    India abstains from voting on UNSC resolution against Russian invasion

    Maha Shivaratri 2022 Know the stories behind Lord Shiva third eye drb

    Maha Shivaratri 2022: Know the stories behind Lord Shiva's third eye?

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2021-22, 2nd T20I preview: Team analysis, players to watch, head to head, weather, pitch, probable, fantasy xi, live streaming-ayh

    IND vs SL 2021-22, 2nd T20I: India favourite to seal the series against a hapless Sri Lanka

    Lock Upp Hyderabad court stays release of Kangana Ranaut show drb

    Lock Upp: Hyderabad court stays release of Kangana Ranaut’s show

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive 18 year old Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa on beating Magnus Carlsen, meeting Vishwanathan Anand-ayh

    Exclusive: 16-year-old Praggnanandhaa on beating Carlsen, meeting Vishwanathan Anand

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs ATKMB: It's necessary to fight until the last moment for ATK Mohun Bagan - Ferrando on Odisha FC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: It's necessary to fight until the last moment for Mohun Bagan - Ferrando on Odisha draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs ATKMB: Odisha FC had a challenging game against ATK Mohun Bagan - Kino Garcia-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC had a challenging game against ATK Mohun Bagan - Kino Garcia

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Match Highlights (Game 100): ATKMB misses out on top spot with 1-1 draw vs OFC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 100): ATKMB misses out on top spot with 1-1 draw vs OFC

    Video Icon
    Night in a bunker: Indian students' nightmare in Ukraine-dnm

    Night in a bunker: Indian students' nightmare in Ukraine

    Video Icon