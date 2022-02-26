Spider-Man’s Kirsten Dunst to return as Mary Jane Watson?

Actor Kirsten Dunst talks about whether she wants to return to the screens as Mary Jane in a multiverse or not.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is one of the best films that have been released recently. Ever since its release, it has been breaking records. One major aspect that made the film even more special is that it was a multiversal affair which saw Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange and the two other Spider-Mans – Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield returning to screens to join Tom Holland in beating the villains.

There were rumours that Tobey Maguire’s former partner and the Mary Jane to his Peter Parker, Kirsten Dunst was to join Spider-Man: No Way Home too. However, she did not. But the actress had now said that she would love to return as Mary Jane once again.

Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy saw Kirsten Dunst playing Mary Jane opposite Tobey Maguire. It has been over a decade and a half since we saw Kirsten as Mary Jane. Recently, she was asked if she would like to return as Mary Jane to which she said, “There's still time... Listen, no one’s asked me about anything, but this multi-universe just keeps going on and on. I feel like that could happen.”

Ever since the Spidey fans saw Tobey Maguire returning in the suit, fans have eagerly been waiting to see his Mary Jane’s return as well. And if that happens, it will kick the nostalgia up a notch.

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man does talk about his Mary Jane, saying that they were able to make their relationship work again but it remained complicated. This tiny bit of detail about Mary Jane is enough to whip up a scenario where Spidey-Man and Mary Jane are brought back to the screens once again in some other multiverse, maybe. Meanwhile, the makers of Spider-Man: No Way Home have recently announced the digital release date of the film.