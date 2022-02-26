Leonardo DiCaprio spotted with Natasha Poonawalla, not his girlfriend Camila Morrone

Image: Getty, Natasha Poonawalla/Instagram

Pictures of Hollywood’s legendary actor Leonardo Di Caprio hanging out with Indian businesswoman Natasha Poonawalla in London, United Kingdom have gone viral on social media. The Oscar-winner actor, Leo was spotted with Poonawalla after the two met at a friend’s wedding in England.

Leonardo DiCaprio was in London recently to attend the wedding of his British Vogue editor Edward Enninful and Alec Maxwellseen. It was at this wedding, which was held early this week, that Leo and Poonawalla first met. The wedding was a star-studded affair attended by the A-listers of Hollywood including actor Orlando Bloom and model Naomi Campbell.

Natasha Poonawalla is the executive director of Serum Institute of India and wife of the company’s CEO Adar Poonawalla. Last year, Natasha Poonawalla had given an interview to Vogue saying that it was for the first time that she was being taken seriously as a businesswoman after SII became a power-player amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. “This year, people have realised what I do,” she said, adding, “I think I was misjudged a little bit. People saw me dressing up and said, ‘She’s that fashion person on the racecourse.’ But I didn’t feel the need to expose the serious part of my life to everyone,” said Poonawalla.

Natasha Poonawalla is also close friends with actor Priyanka Chopra and her singer-actor husband Nick Jonas. In fact, she was with the couple on New Year’s Eve, celebrating it on a yacht.

Leonardo DiCaprio, on the other hand, has been spotted numerous times with his model-actor girlfriend Camila Morrone. Early this year, Leo and Camila were spotted vacationing in St Barts. In fact, pictures of them indulging in PDA had also gone viral on the internet. Leo had previously been linked to several celebrities including Rihanna, Bar Rafaeli, Nina Agdal, Gisele Bundchen and others. On the work front, Leonardo DiCaprio was last seen in Don’t Look Up, an Oscar-nominated satire film.