  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Leonardo DiCaprio spotted with Natasha Poonawalla, not his girlfriend Camila Morrone

    The Oscar-winner actor Leonardo Di Caprio was spotted with Natasha Poonawalla; seen ganging out after a friend’s wedding in London.

    Hollywood Leonardo DiCaprio spotted with Natasha Poonawalla, not his girlfriend Camila Morrone drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Feb 26, 2022, 6:10 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Image: Getty, Natasha Poonawalla/Instagram

    Pictures of Hollywood’s legendary actor Leonardo Di Caprio hanging out with Indian businesswoman Natasha Poonawalla in London, United Kingdom have gone viral on social media. The Oscar-winner actor, Leo was spotted with Poonawalla after the two met at a friend’s wedding in England.

    Leonardo DiCaprio was in London recently to attend the wedding of his British Vogue editor Edward Enninful and Alec Maxwellseen. It was at this wedding, which was held early this week, that Leo and Poonawalla first met. The wedding was a star-studded affair attended by the A-listers of Hollywood including actor Orlando Bloom and model Naomi Campbell.

    ALSO READ: Leonardo DiCaprio’s PDA moments with girlfriend Camila Morrone get captured

    Natasha Poonawalla is the executive director of Serum Institute of India and wife of the company’s CEO Adar Poonawalla. Last year, Natasha Poonawalla had given an interview to Vogue saying that it was for the first time that she was being taken seriously as a businesswoman after SII became a power-player amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. “This year, people have realised what I do,” she said, adding, “I think I was misjudged a little bit. People saw me dressing up and said, ‘She’s that fashion person on the racecourse.’ But I didn’t feel the need to expose the serious part of my life to everyone,” said Poonawalla.

    ALSO READ: Does Leonardo DiCaprio have an Indian link? Find out here

    Natasha Poonawalla is also close friends with actor Priyanka Chopra and her singer-actor husband Nick Jonas. In fact, she was with the couple on New Year’s Eve, celebrating it on a yacht.

    Leonardo DiCaprio, on the other hand, has been spotted numerous times with his model-actor girlfriend Camila Morrone. Early this year, Leo and Camila were spotted vacationing in St Barts. In fact, pictures of them indulging in PDA had also gone viral on the internet. Leo had previously been linked to several celebrities including Rihanna, Bar Rafaeli, Nina Agdal, Gisele Bundchen and others. On the work front, Leonardo DiCaprio was last seen in Don’t Look Up, an Oscar-nominated satire film.

    Last Updated Feb 26, 2022, 6:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Watch Disha Patani showing off her sexy moves while performing in a bikini top drb

    Watch Disha Patani showing off her sexy moves while performing in a bikini top

    Anupamaa Is Vanraj planning on spoiling Anupamaa birthday drb

    Anupamaa: Is Vanraj planning on spoiling Anupamaa's birthday?

    Did Vidyut Jammwal claim he was reborn Watch drb

    Did Vidyut Jammwal claim he was ‘reborn’? Watch

    Gangubai Kathiawadi Day 1 Box Office Collection Alia Bhatt starrer marks an impressive start on opening day drb

    Gangubai Kathiawadi Day 1 Box Office Collection: Alia Bhatt starrer marks an impressive start on opening day

    Hollywood Spider Man Kirsten Dunst to return as Mary Jane Watson drb

    Spider-Man’s Kirsten Dunst to return as Mary Jane Watson?

    Recent Stories

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2021-22, 2nd T20I: Rohit Sharma wins toss and opts to bowl, field unchanged XI-ayh

    IND vs SL 2021-22, 2nd T20I: India wins toss and opts to bowl, field unchanged XI

    Stop the aggressor Ukraine seeks India's political support at UNSC

    'Stop the aggressor': Ukraine seeks India's political support at UNSC

    Celeb Spotted Sunny Leone to Kareena Kapoor Varun Dhawan stars were seen at these places drb

    Celeb Spotted: Sunny Leone to Kareena Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, stars were seen at these places

    We are losing hope Indian student stranded in Ukraine cries for help gcw

    'We are losing hope...' Indian student stranded in Ukraine cries for help

    Bihar Budget 2022: State grew better than national average, says economic survey report - ADT

    Bihar Budget 2022: State grew better than national average, says economic survey report

    Recent Videos

    The night siren scares us says CRPF jawan's daughter stranded in war-hit Ukraine - ADT

    "The night siren scares us," says CRPF jawan's daughter stranded in war-hit Ukraine

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Northeast United vs Jamshedpur FC: Let's see next season; NEUFC will do well - Jamil after JFC defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Let's see next season; NEUFC will do well - Jamil after JFC defeat

    Video Icon
    Everything changed within 24 hours says Girl who boarded last flight to India gcw

    'Everything changed within 24 hours': Girl who boarded last flight to India

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United vs Jamshedpur FC: JFC wants to be up at the top end with HFC and ATKMB - Owen Coyle after NEUFC win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: JFC wants to be up at the top end with HFC and ATKMB - Coyle after NEUFC win

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United vs Jamshedpur FC Match Highlights (Game 101): JFC nears semis berth with 3-2 win over NEUFC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 101): JFC nears semis berth with 3-2 win over NEUFC

    Video Icon