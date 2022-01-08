Leonardo DiCaprio’s PDA moments with girlfriend Camila Morrone get captured

One of the finest actors in the world, Leonardo DiCaprio has lately been vacationing on the beaches of St Barts with his girlfriend Camila Morrone. Pictures from their vacay, enjoying a dip together in the waters and indulging in some PDA moments have been doing rounds on social media.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone were in the Caribbean when they were seen enjoying the sun and waves in St Barts. In the pictures that are going viral on social media, Camila is seen in a black bikini. While in the water, she clings on to Leo as they splash against the water. Their PDA moments from the beaches are downright unmissable.

The 47 year-old-actor, Leonardo DiCaprio has been linked with Camila Morrone (24) since the year 2017. Leo and Camila have always preferred to keep their relationship a lot more private and are hardly seen in public together.

However, their relationship became the talk of the time when Camila Morrone sat with Leonard DiCaprio in the front row during the 2020 Academy Awards when Leo was nominated for ‘Once Upon a Time In Hollywood’. The same year, in June, Camila Morrone was celebrating her 23rd birthday. Leonardo DiCaprio was obviously with her during the celebrations aboard a yacht along with some of their friends.

According to media reports, Leonardo DiCaprio, who generally spends a lot of time with his friend, has mostly spent time with his girlfriend Camila Morrone since the lockdown. Reports have also suggested that the couple is very much in love with each other. Leonardo DiCaprio has spent all his time with Camila Morrone at her residence for months. The two are reportedly very serious about their relationship.

Meanwhile, Camila Morrone, who is 23 years younger than the ‘Don’t Look Up’ star, had once addressed their age gap in an interview in 2019, saying that it does not bother her. She said that Hollywood had many relationships wherein people had large age gaps, adding that people should be with anyone they want to be with, regardless of their age difference.

On the work front, Leonardo DiCaprio was last seen in Netflix’s ‘Don’t Look Up’ movie. This film has garnered positive reviews from fans and critiques alike.